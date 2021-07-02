PHILADELPHIA — Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to rescue the Phillies’ beleaguered bullpen, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning — their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games.

Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez (4-2) came in and allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar.

Suarez was better in the 10th, retiring all three batters. That set up Miller, who drove a slider from Austin Adams (2-2) deep to right-center with runners on first and second and one out. Miller rounded the bases as if it were a homer, but the ball bounced off the wall. It was good enough to score Andrew McCutchen from second.

Wheeler pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Didi Gregorius homered in his return to the Philadelphia lineup. Wheeler allowed four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 2: Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings, and Milwaukee extended its winning streak to 10 games with a victory in Pittsburgh.

Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August. While he wasn’t particularly efficient — allowing at least one baserunner every inning but the sixth — Houser had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay.

Willy Adames had three hits for the Brewers, and his 13th home run of the season in the first inning off JT Brubaker (4-8) gave Milwaukee a lead it never came close to relinquishing.

Jace Peterson and Jackie Bradley Jr. also hit solo shots off Brubaker in the third. Tyrone Taylor’s two-run triple in the sixth gave the NL Central leaders a four-run cushion.

DODGERS 10, NATIONALS 5: Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and Los Angeles surged past to its seventh straight win, beating the Nationals in Washington.

The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June.

The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning to meet with President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2020 World Series title.

Hours later, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was put on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball. Earlier this week, an allegation of assault was made by a woman against the reigning Cy Young Award winner.

REDS 2, CUBS 1: CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and host Cincinnati handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.

Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Gray allowed one run and five hits before five relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 11, RAYS 1: Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for Toronto in its 11-1 win over Tampa Bay in Buffalo, New York.

George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12. Semien, elected an All-Star starter Thursday, scored three times.

Manoah (2-0) allowed only Francisco Mejía’s bloop double with one out in the sixth and then clean singles by Wander Franco and Joey Wendle in the seventh. The 23-year-old rookie also walked Ji-Man Choi in the first.

Luis Patiño (1-2), fresh off 17 straight shutout innings at Triple-A Durham, was tagged for six runs in the first two innings but settled down to retire 10 straight batters before allowing a sixth-inning run. He struck out five and yielded seven hits and a walk for Tampa Bay, which dropped its fourth straight overall and ninth in a row on the road.

