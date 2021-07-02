SACO – Lorraine M. Shuman, 74, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Seal Rock Health Care. She was born an only child in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 12, 1947.

After graduating from Northeastern University in 1969, she worked at Newton Wellesley Hospital, Mass., where she met her future husband, Michael Shuman MD. After marriage in 1970, they moved to Maine where she worked at Maine Medical Center and served as President of MMC Women’s Committee of medical resident house staff. She obtained her real estate brokerage license in 1974, followed by the birth of their two children, Jerome B. Shuman and Rebecca J. Shuman.

While raising the children, Lorraine was involved with church, Junior League, Boy Scouts, and Brownies, and was a school volunteer.

After her divorce in 1998, Lorraine competed in ballroom dance, served as Head Usher at Portland Symphony and Portland Concert Association, and volunteered with the Visitor and Convention Bureau. She worked at Dermatology Associates as well as Plastic and Hand Surgical Associates.

With her companion Leon Knowles, she traveled extensively all over the world.

She is survived by her son Jerome and his wife Setareh Razzaghi, daughter Rebecca and her husband David Crowe; and four grandchildren, Kian, Kurosh, Lilly and Julian.

The memorial service will be private.

﻿Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Lorraine’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

﻿

Guest Book