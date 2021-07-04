It has been over a week since Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Miami, came crumbling down and brought back the terrifying visions of the World Trade Center buildings’ collapse.

All week long we have learned more about what might have contributed to this colossal failure of a building’s integrity. But all week long we have also learned much about the fascinating tapestry of cultures, all under a shared roof of Champlain Towers in Surfside.

Being an immigrant myself, I love hearing and seeing how so many have found a way to maintain their cultural and religious traditions while sharing an enviable celebration of blended community.

Catholics from Argentina, Venezuelans, Chileans, Paraguayans, Mexicans, people from India, Jews from Cuba and from other countries all are thriving in a community of bakeries, barbershops and houses of worship.

After the toxicity and racist venom spread by the previous administration, I am again reminded of what makes living in this country so special, especially during this Fourth of July celebration.

Ineke Schair

Freeport

