I feel that the U.S. senators who essentially said it was OK to try to overthrow our government committed an act of treason (betrayal of trust).

I am an old U.S. Marine, who proudly served this wonderful country of ours, which I love and respect, and if I performed my duties as poorly as these senators did, I would be court-martialed and busted in rank, face forfeiture of pay and brig time, and dishonorably discharged.

Maybe our Capitol needs some new rulebooks, like the Uniform Code of Military Justice, to hold them accountable for their actions.

I also despise the fact that my tax dollars go toward the pay of these treasonous senators.

These senators should be reminded that “Capitol Police Lives” do matter. And I also pray that our people in D.C. do not even think about building a library for a twice-impeached president.

The families of these fallen Capitol police heroes have suffered too much already.

God bless my USA.

Toby Koles

Saco

