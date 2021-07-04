DURHAM – Danny “Dan” Voisine, 56, passed away in the home he loved, Tuesday June 29, 2021 after his courageous three and a half year battle with Neuroendocrine Carcinoma. Dan was one of eight children born to Lawrence Voisine and Louise Voisine Bourgoin in Fort Kent.

Dan was educated in Fort Kent until his move to Southern Maine as a teenager. On August 26, 1989 he married the love of his life, Melanie Copp, where he lived in Yarmouth and was an active member of the fire department.

He was employed by Maine Line Fence for several years before moving to construction with Storey Brothers and eventually to Copp Excavating as an equipment operator.

Dan had many interests but was particularly passionate about the great Maine woods. His many trips to the hunting camp in Shirley with his best friends, provided him with wonderful experiences and memories that he held near and dear to this heart.

Dan also enjoyed and was skilled in carpentry, building many things, not at least of which were barns to house Melanie’s horses. In more recent years he and Melanie developed a keen interest in raised bed gardening where his carpentry and innovative skills were again able to shine. They spent many hours planning and designing a beautiful and bountiful garden yielding plentiful vegetables and fruit to be shared with family and to be preserved for enjoyment throughout the year.

To Dan’s faithful friends and family members who regularly texted or called with words of love and encouragement, we will forever be thankful. You will never know how your acts of kindness inspired him to carry on through the toughest of times. You were his team of angles.

Dan will be lovingly missed by his wife Melanie of nearly 33 years; his mother Louise Voisine Bourgoin of Old Orchard Beach; his son Michael Voisine, his daughter Lindsey Stanley; his grandson Bentley and granddaughter Parker; his sisters Brenda Kimball, Linda Voisine, Shirley Voisine, and Tina Lynch, his brothers Larry Voisine, Peter Voisine, and Tony Voisine; his mother and father-in-law Wayne and Kate Lolley; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at http://www.wilsonfhlc.com

