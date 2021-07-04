GRAY – David Warren Knudsen, amazing husband, father and grandfather, died on June 15, 2021 at the age of 93.

David was born in Portland to Helen (Warren) and Albert Knudsen. The youngest of three children, his early years were spent on the family’s farm in Gray until they moved to Portland, then South Portland, and Scarborough.

After graduating from Scarborough High School in 1945, David served in the Army as a Signal Corps Radio Operator, including a short tour in South Korea. He continued on to college and received degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Maine (B.S., 1951), University of New Hampshire (M.S., 1965), and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Ph.D., 1972).

David married Patricia (Custer) Knudsen in 1963. Together, they shared a remarkable 58-year partnership and raised two children. Some of their happiest years were spent living in Northfield, Vt. in the ’60s and ’70s.

David had a long career as an engineer in private industry and as a college professor. At various times he worked at Philco Corporation, Eastern Air Devices, and Gould Corporation. As valued as his contributions to industry were, he always returned to his passion of teaching. He taught electrical engineering at the University of Maine, University of Massachusetts, University of New Hampshire, Norwich University and University of Southern Maine in Gorham. He was a Life Member of the IEEE and SME engineering societies and a registered professional engineer in several New England states.

David greatly enjoyed family activities and adventures (there were many), home renovation and improvement projects (there were many), boating in Casco Bay on his beloved Whitetail (which he spent more time maintaining than sailing), candlepin bowling, reading Jane Austin, and writing letters to the editor. Shunning cities, David considered himself fortunate to live the past 30 years amid the wonderful people and natural beauty of rural Maine.

David’s greatest legacy is in the many lives he touched – as husband, father, grandfather, professor, scout leader, community volunteer, and more. He was generous in sharing his wisdom, knowledge and skills, and had a heart of gold.

David will be lovingly missed by his wife and team mate, Patricia; his children Frederick Knudsen and Sherry Knudsen; and three grandsons Grant Knudsen (and wife Shireen), Geoffrey Knudsen (and partner Elise d’Amboise), and Benjamin Ziemke.

