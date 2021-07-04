GORHAM – Peter Hayden Traill was born on May 16, 1946 in Boston, the son of Frederick B. Traill, Jr. and Susan Dennen Traill and died in Gorham on June 27, 2021.

Peter was a 1964 graduate of Deerfield Academy and a 1968 graduate of Colgate University where he made and kept many wonderful friends. He was a camper, counselor and staff member at Camp O-At-Ka for many years, a boys’ camp started by his grandfather E.J. Dennen and a place he loved.

Peter worked at S.D. Warren for a short time after college followed by a couple of years in New York City, shipping out as a seaman for the merchant marine then travelling and working cross country in many different jobs. On returning to Maine, he began a banking career, first with Canal Bank followed by Depositor’s Trust and ending with TD Bank as a respected commercial lender. In 1996 Peter took over Harry E. Nason, Inc., an HVAC company in Auburn, growing the business and creating a work culture of teamwork and caring. He retired from the renamed Nason Mechanical Systems in 2013 to his farm in Gorham.

He was very proud of the beautiful property he and his wife created in Gorham. He loved hunting, working with old tractors and farm equipment and spending time with friends and family. Working in the fields, the woods, the barn and his workshop brought him great pleasure.

Peter was hard working to a fault, stubborn, proud, fiercely loyal and kind. He would have stayed longer despite the pain of rheumatoid arthritis but when dementia began taking its toll, he made his exit on his own terms.

Peter is survived by his wife Marsha Weeks Traill of Gorham; his son Andrew Traill, his daughter Hannah Traill Crichton and her husband Scott Crichton of Parker, Colo.; his brother John Traill and his wife Jane Traill of Waterford, Maine and his brother Duncan Traill of Otisfield, Maine. He will be greatly missed by neighbors, friends and family.

There will be no services. A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at the family home in late September.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website mainefuneral.com.

Contributions in his memory may be made to:

Camp O-At-Ka

593 Sebago Rd.

Sebago, ME 04029

Guest Book