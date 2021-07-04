OGUNQUIT – Thomas H. Wysmuller, 77, died from cancer on June 29, 2021.

He emigrated in 1948 from the Netherlands and graduated from NYU in 1966 where he met his wife, Catherine.

In 1968, he was selected as a NASA Executive Intern, and served throughout the moon landings. His varied career included Pratt and Whitney, several insurance companies, and lecturing world-wide on climate change.

He is survived by his children, John and Jannine (Aziz); his brother, Allan; his step-granddaughter, Laila; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine; and his brother, Andrew.

More: http://www.wysmu.com/tom

Guest Book