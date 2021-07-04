Thousands of people gathered Sunday night on Portland’s Eastern Promenade – and in cities and towns across Maine – to enjoy fireworks displays, which they missed out on last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portland’s pyrotechnics display, which went off without a hitch at about 9:20 p.m., represented a chance for people not only to celebrate the nation’s independence, but to experience a semblance of normalcy after enduring a grueling 16-month pandemic that restricted large gatherings.

An estimated 15,000 people attended the fireworks display in Portland, according to city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin. She said the city paid Central Maine Pyro $35,000 for its services.

“It is quite a relief to be almost back to normal,” said Dan Villalon of Pound Ridge, New York, who came to the Eastern Prom with his wife, Katherine Long, and their two children, Margot, 6, and Helena, 3. The couple, who are fully vaccinated, said they hope that the country will finally get back to normal soon.

“Seeing all these people here tonight has brought me great joy,” Villalon said.

“It feels good to be here,” Long said. “I feel like being outdoors is pretty safe.”

Most of the people gathered Sunday night on the Eastern Prom did not wear face coverings, and social distancing did not pose much of a challenge. Though 15,000 spectators might seem like a lot of people, the crowd was dispersed across lawns in the 68-acre park, stretching from the intersection of Congress Street and Eastern Promenade to Fort Allen Park. Five food vendors operated during the event.

The only downside was the temperature, which dipped into the low 50s, making it feel like spring rather than summer. Spectators huddled in tents and wrapped themselves in blankets to stay warm. It rained earlier in the day, but by nightfall the rain had subsided and the skies began to clear.

Danielle Salvaggio of Gorham came to the Eastern Prom with several family members to watch the fireworks display. Her family posed for group photos, sang patriotic songs, and reminisced about past celebrations that they watched from their grandparents’ home on Kendall Street, near the B&M baked bean factory. That did not happen this year after their grandparents died.

Her family also operated a lemonade stand – called The Squeeze – at several past Eastern Prom fireworks displays, but decided to forgo it this year. She said The Squeeze will return in 2022.

“It’s nice to be back on the Prom,” Salvaggio said. “I feel confident that most Mainers did a good job of getting vaccinated. Things are almost back to normal.”

Bernard Carey of Mechanic Falls came to Portland dressed from head to toe in what he described as his “patriotic suit” – a patchwork representation of red, white and blue flags.

His mission was simple. “I want to make people smile,” he said.

People cheered as the fireworks operator lit up the night sky over Casco Bay and its islands. There were dozens of boats moored in the waters off East End Beach perfectly positioned to view the display. The crowd roared with delight when the last burst of fireworks exploded around 9:47 p.m.

Sunday night’s celebrations marked the first time in two years that communities gathered to watch fireworks. Cities and towns across Maine were forced to cancel July Fourth parades and fireworks celebrations in 2020 as Mainers hunkered down and avoided close contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crowds gathered in several communities Sunday night – from Bangor and Augusta, to Freeport, Naples and Old Orchard Beach – to watch fireworks.

Not all towns felt comfortable with holding a celebration so soon after the pandemic eased. Kennebunk and Ogunquit canceled their Independence Day celebrations.

Rain and cloudy skies put a lid on the fireworks display over Bath. The city’s vendor said it was too rainy to stage a display Sunday night and postponed fireworks until Monday at 9:15 p.m. The town of Bar Harbor also postponed its display until Monday night because of the weather conditions.

Portland kept its July Fourth celebration more low key this year. The city scaled back the event to the bare minimum, with no live performance by the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

“In an effort to not encourage a mass gathering, there will be no musical performance, VIP seating area, or ticketed element to this year’s celebration, and the city will not be providing or managing food vendors as has happened in the past,” the city said in a statement.

The city also encouraged the public to view the fireworks from alternative locations such as East End Beach, Fort Allen Park, Amethyst Park, Baxter Boulevard, Payson Park, Martin’s Point on Veranda Street, and Bug Light Park in South Portland.