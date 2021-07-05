Benefits

Dempsey Challenge, registration open for Sept. 25 and 26 in-person and virtual events to raise funds in the fight against cancer and support patients, donations also accepted at bit.ly/3gs8bSU.

Mid Coast Hospital Classic 28th Annual Golf Fore! Health Tournament, registration open for Sept. 8 event at Brunswick Golf Club. Benefits Mid Coast Center for Community Health and Wellness to provide classes and resources, midcoasthealth.com/golf/.

Ongoing

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Falmouth Food Pantry, donations can be made via check made out to the Falmouth Food Pantry and mailed to 279 Middle Road, Falmouth, ME 04105 or PayPal at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1807575.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop accepting donations. Contact Sarah Adams at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/thrift-shop/ for more information.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland, donations sought at app.etapestry.com/hosted/HabitatforHumanityofGreate_1/OnlineDonation.html.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association accepting donations at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Operations.

Books/Authors

Books on the Lawn, Orr’s Island Library, 1699 Harpswell Islands Road (Route 24), Orr’s Island, 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays July 14 and 28.

Ongoing

Beanstack, online reading programs for all ages, a reading-habit tracker platform through Patten Free Library that includes reading programs and challenges. Visit patten.lib.me.us for details.

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library at Flight Deck Brewing on Brunswick Landing. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Register at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

First Friday Book Club, noon via Zoom, presented by Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Register at mechanicshallmaine.org/programming/.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” read aloud hosted by Merrill Memorial Library at facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary/.

Just Desserts Mystery Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club, 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Racial Equity Book Group, 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Sci-fi Book Club, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group, 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

StoryWalks by Freeport Community Library, new book every month. Details at freeportlibrary.com.

World War II Commemoration – free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

“Tips for Growing Houseplants in Maine: Caring for Houseplants in Maine,” Cooperative Extension bulletin, free download; full publications catalog online at extension.umaine.edu/publications/2611e. To order, call 581-3792 or email [email protected]

Friday 7/9

Les Petits Déjeuners de l’Été, 7:30-8:30 a.m., weekly breakfast gathering, The Language Exchange, 75 Market St., Portland. Free, immersionprograms.com.

Saturday 7/10

Yard sale, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath.

Blackstrap Offroad Challenge, 10 a.m., Blackstrap Preserve, 373 Blackstrap Road, Falmouth, trailrunner.com.

Wednesday 7/14

Bastille Day 2021: Sunset Sail Around Casco Bay, 6-8 p.m., The Language Exchange, 75 Market St., Portland. $35, immersionprograms.com.

Ongoing

Adult Day Trips, hosted by Yarmouth Community Services, see yarmouthme.myrec.com for details.

Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 at Brunswick Landing, btlt.org/farmers-market.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter, 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month. Free, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Critical Home Repair program, Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail, self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore, 659 Warren Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, restoreportlandmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; high-risk customers 9-10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, 504-9340.

Vigils for Peace and Justice, 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Yarmouth Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, 1 Railroad Square in the Bickford Pavilion. Live music, food truck.

Dining

Maine Oyster Trail, self-guided, features farm tours, raw bars and mobile shuck trucks, charter tours and kayak excursions, maineoystertrail.com.

Summer Meals Sites, hosted by Portland Public Schools, meals and times will be posted at sites and at portlandschools.org/departments/operations/food_service/free_summer_meals.

Saturday 7/10

Bean supper, 4:30-6 p.m. Acacia Lodge, Route 136, Durham, eat in or take out.

Ongoing

Curbside Souper Supper at St. Mary’s, 5-6 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, Wayside Meal Program available for curbside pickup 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. Call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, in-person shopping, Freeport Community Services, 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

Meals on Wheels, call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

“Spoonful: Bite-Sized Food & Nutrition Information,” new blog by University of Maine Cooperative Extension with recipes, food preservation and safety, grocery shopping on a budget, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/spoonful.

Tea & Tides, staggered seatings from 2-4 p.m. Sundays at The Peter A. McKernan Hospitality Center at Southern Maine Community College. Featuring tea and sweet and savory snacks served with a nod to the British tradition. $29.75, reservations required by calling 741-5672.

Health

Thursday 7/8

Tone & Trim Class, 5:30 p.m., L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. Use small, controlled movements, isometric holds and functional cardio intervals to develop total-body tone, definition and endurance. Free, visitfreeport.com.

Friday 7/9

Maine YogaFest 2021, 9 a.m., East End Community School, 195 North St., Portland. $15 and up, eventbrite.com.

Saturday 7/10

Oceanfront Group Meditation, 7-7:30 p.m., Willard Beach, 158 Pickett St., South Portland. $15, mellowmainermeditation.com.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Fresh Air Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Longfellow Arboretum in Payson Park, Portland, ample space for social distancing, $7.50-$10. ashleyflowersyoga.com.

Living Well with Diabetes, via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/videos/exercise, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meetings, 6 p.m. every Monday at the Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street in Brunswick. Call 729-6400 for more.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org/.

Kids

4-H At-Home Aquaponics Project, an experiential learning program for youth ages 9-18 delivered virtually to October by UMaine Cooperative Extension 4-H, register at extension.umaine.edu/hancock/4h/aquaponics.

“Adventures with Barefoot Critters,” July storywalk at Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive.

Destination Storytime with South Portland Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Bug Light Park, South Portland.

Get Lost in a Good Book, summer reading program from birth to grade 12 at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. See yarmouthlibrary.org/summer-reading-2021/.

Storytime with Taylor, virtual from Freeport Community Library, 10:30 a.m. Mondays through the summer. See link at FCL events calendar at freeportmaine.libcal.com.

Monday 7/12

Virtual Explore Girl Scouts: New member info and sign-up, 6-7 p.m., South Portland. Free, girlscoutsofmaine.org.

Ongoing

Better Together Book Club, 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Dangerous Thinking Club, 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine, free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series, noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group, virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 from 3:30-4:15 p.m. every Thursday. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each virtual session at 581-3877 or [email protected]

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library, curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs, thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Tuesday Traps: Digital Escape Room, available every other Tuesday through Curtis Memorial Library. Meant for a teen audience, discretion advised for younger patrons. curtislibrary.com.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Children’s Programs in Freeport include Farmer for the Morning, Farmyard Storytime and Salamander Meander, learn more at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, open for limited browsing, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Curbside and delivery service available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Book drop is open. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for reopening details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, curbside service for pre-order available. Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library, open for indoor browsing Monday through Friday, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside only Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to noon. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library, open for in-person browsing. Email [email protected] for pickup. CloudLibrary and Digital Maine Library available. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library, open to the public Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside pickup hours Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., freeportlibrary.com.

Merrill Memorial Library, open for browsing; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath, in-person browsing with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, go online for reopening details. Reserve and pick up books from some branches using PPL To Go at portlandlibrary.com/togo/. Book return boxes open. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit portlandlibrary.com/highlight/cloudlibrary/ for instructions. Visit the library’s Facebook page for information about virtual activities.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland now open with limited services. Go online for details. Curbside service available. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library reopened for browsing. Curbside pickup and computer use available by appointment. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return open.

South Portland Public Library, Main Library building now open for in-person, grab-and-go Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information about curbside pickup and status of branches, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth open for grab-and-go Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library has reopened. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks & Nature

Maine Farms Scavenger Hunt, explore Maine’s farm landscape this summer. Free, go.mainefarmlandtrust.org.

Women’s Hike Night, 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Wednesday 7/7

Sunset Canoe Tour, 7-8:30 p.m., Maine Audubon at Scarborough Marsh, 92 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. visitbangormaine.com.

Thursday 7/8

Tours and outdoor activities, L.L.Bean at Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport, free guided trail walk in search of salamanders, educational talks. visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Support

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Dempsey Center, virtual support and resources at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources and dempseycenter.org/programming/program-calendar/.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

Deering Center Community Church Food Pantry, Portland, the following are needed: peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti, baked beans, cereal, juice, tuna and snacks. 773-2423 or email Pastor Don Drake at [email protected]

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted, Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Ongoing

American Red Cross Blood Drives, redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Workshops/Talks

Cocktail Class, 5:30 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 12, Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport. Make a cocktail using farm fresh ingredients, $50, register at wolfesneck.org/farm-to-table-series/#sipandsavor.

Monday 7/12

“Adding a Family Milk Cow,” 4-5:30 p.m., hosted by MOFGA, free online, register at mofga.org.

Tuesday 7/13

“A Time to Choose: The Fight to Regain our Fading Liberties,” 5:15- 6:30 p.m., The Woodlands Club, 39 Woods Road, Falmouth. Hosted by Maine Policy Institute with guest speaker Tom Klingenstein, $35/$40 non-members.

Wednesday 7/14

Dehydrating Garden Produce, 5-6:15 p.m., free online class by Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners, mofga.org/event-calendar/dehydrating-garden-produce.

Tuesday 7/20

Worm Composting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by MOFGA, free online, register at , 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by MOFGA, free online, register at mofga.org

Ongoing

“10 Tips for Healthy Eating on a Budget,” on demand virtual cooking class hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Register at curtislibrary.com to get access to videos.

Backyard Poultry Keepers, University of Maine Cooperative Extension at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/poultry.

Chats with the Anchorage Public Library, 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Coffee and conversation with the library staff, patrons and residents of Anchorage, Alaska, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/akme-chats.

A Common Yarn, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group, 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Eastern Cemetery Walking Tours, 4 p.m. daily to October, historic talks on Congress Street in Portland, email [email protected] to reserve, learn more at bit.ly/3uvKY8g.

Friends of Evergreen Walking Tours: 10:30 a.m.-noon, information about the famous and unknown people interred in Evergreen. 672 Stevens, Portland. Free, www.facebook.com.

Ecomaine Waste Management, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

“From Farm to Table Fare,” seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/from-farm-to-table-fare.

Greater Portland Landmarks, download free activity books for kids at portlandlandmarks.org under education/publications and free videos of lectures for adults at portlandlandmarks.org/videos.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME, classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine, hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Maine State Chamber of Commerce business webinars, mainechamber.org.

MoneyMatters, free online financial education course hosted by Evergreen Credit Union. Four, 20-minute downloadable videos and PDF presentations at egcu.org/money.

Movie Series and Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

New Ventures Maine, free online classes on topics involving job, career, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Online Library Knitting Group, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Email [email protected] or call 883-4723 option 4 for access.

Parent Chats, 7 p.m. Mondays via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, more at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/parent-chats/.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

The Telling Room in Portland, open virtually to support teachers, instructors, parents and students with distance learning. tellingroom.org/stories.

UMaine’s Fogler Library: New Remote Learning Resource guide for K-12 students, families and educators, bit.ly/3bNKb8P.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Learn at Home for parents, caregivers and students, 581-3877 or [email protected] for more information. extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

