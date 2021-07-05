Thank you for your editorial criticizing Sen. Susan Collins for her vote against the For The People Act (Our View, June 24). Her criticism of the bill left out pertinent information and distorted other facts.

Sen. Collins claimed that the record turnout in last year’s election proves there is no need for any change. Record numbers participated in 2020 precisely because extra efforts were made to make it as easy as possible for folks to vote safely during a pandemic.

She goes on to praise and defend the law passed recently in Georgia that will make it more difficult for many to cast ballots. If it’s praise-worthy, why did the Department of Justice, with its jurisdiction to ensure all Americans have ready access to the ballot, file suit against the state of Georgia, alleging that the law will make it more difficult for people of color to vote?

Sen. Collins completely ignored the elements of the bill that would reform our corrupt campaign financing system, apparently preferring the status quo that allows the mega-wealthy to have a greater voice in our democracy than most Americans. She falsely claims that taxpayers would finance campaigns, when what’s actually proposed is a system of small-donor public financing that wouldn’t cost taxpayers at all.

And she conveniently ignored the corrosive issue of gerrymandering state maps to purposefully disadvantage your opponent, a perverted system that For The People would change.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans favor the For The People Act. Apparently that doesn’t matter to Sen. Collins.

Mary Ann Larson

Cumberland

