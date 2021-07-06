Art

Suzanne Agostino oil paintings on display at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Through July 23

Karen Pettingill drawings and paintings, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Through Aug. 30

“On the Line: Juried Student Exhibition 2021” by University of Southern Maine at Gorham students, online slideshow at usm.maine.edu/gallery.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Museum

1789 Marrett House open for the season, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturdays through Oct. 16, 40 Ossippee Trail East, Standish. $7-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Music

“Edges,” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, July 9-11 at Gendron Franco Center and Aug. 6-8 at Windham Town Hall. windhamtheater.org.

Music for seniors, 6-8:30 p.m. July 14 (American Ride), July 21 (World Famous Grassholes) and July 28 (Country Roads) at Dundee Park, 79 Presumpscot Road, Windham. $5 reservation. Transportation available. Visit windhamrecreation.com or call 892-1905.

July 9

Jud Caswell, 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. Suggested donation $10.

July 15

El Grande, 5:30 p.m., live Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park, Westbrook.

July 16-17

Live bands at Sebago Days, Sebago Days, 3-10 p.m. Cake Sebago Elementary School, 283 Sebago Road, East Sebago. Free.

July 21

Bridgton Community Band, 7-8:30 p.m. Concert in the Courtyard, Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St. Summer concerts at 7 p.m. July 28, Aug. 4 and 11 at either the Bridgton Bandstand or at the Bridgton Public Library Courtyard. bridgtoncommunityband.org.

Ongoing

Gorham Summer Concert Series, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Gazebo on the Municipal Center lawn, 75 South St. July 13 and 27; Aug. 3 and 10. Free. gorhamrec.com.

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Tuesday series at Riverbank Park, Westbrook, 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

July 22-Aug. 8

“Elf: The Musical,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays at Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Visit schoolhousearts.org for ticket link.

