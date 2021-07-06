Re: “Affordable housing proposal in town center divides Cape Elizabeth” (June 28):
I lived in Cape Elizabeth for 25 years, only recently relocating to South Portland.
I still frequently drive through the town. Generously scattered throughout are “Black Lives Matter” signs, and rainbow flags in support of LGBTQ people.
Surely this town’s mostly highly educated and well-informed citizens understand that the Black and LGBTQ population are ones very much impacted by lack of affordable and market-rate housing, and yet these same citizens are resisting the housing project that would provide safe homes in a beautiful town for the people they claim to support.
Capers, what are your true colors?
Zoe Gaston
South Portland
