Re: “Affordable housing proposal in town center divides Cape Elizabeth” (June 28):

I lived in Cape Elizabeth for 25 years, only recently relocating to South Portland.

I still frequently drive through the town. Generously scattered throughout are “Black Lives Matter” signs, and rainbow flags in support of LGBTQ people.

Surely this town’s mostly highly educated and well-informed citizens understand that the Black and LGBTQ population are ones very much impacted by lack of affordable and market-rate housing, and yet these same citizens are resisting the housing project that would provide safe homes in a beautiful town for the people they claim to support.

Capers, what are your true colors?

Zoe Gaston
South Portland

