BALTIMORE — Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered off Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles powered past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Tuesday night.

Toronto hit three home runs, too, including No. 28 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but all those long balls came after Baltimore had taken a 7-1 lead.

After Severino put Baltimore in front with a two-run drive in the fourth inning, Mullins’ team-high 16th homer with a man on launched a five-run fifth and chased Matz (7-4).

Santander capped the outburst with a two-run blast off Trent Thornton that landed on Eutaw Street, far beyond the right-field wall at Camden Yards.

Making his first major league start and second appearance, Orioles right-hander Spencer Watkins (1-0) allowed one run and three hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out two in becoming the first Baltimore starter to win a game since June 8.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 1: Carlos Rodon pitched six strong innings and visiting Chicago took advantage of sloppy play by Minnesota on a rainy night.

Catcher Zack Collins had a two-run single in the second inning after two walks and two errors by the Twins.

It was the only hit Chicago got in seven innings against Minnesota starter Jose Berrios (7-3). Just one of the runs was earned against Berrios, who struck out 10.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 6: Yordan Alvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, Jose Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and host Houston rallied to beat Oakland for its fifth straight win.

Alvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit a two-run homer to center in the first and had a three-run blast to left in the fifth, tying the game at 6 and ending the night for Oakland starter Chris Bassitt.

The Astros took the lead with a three-run outburst in the sixth inning. Altuve gave the Astros their first lead with a two-run single, and Yuli Gurriel added an RBI groundout.

RANGERS 10, TIGERS 5: John Hicks became the first player to homer in his first four games with the Rangers/Washington Senators franchise and added a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Texas at home.

Hicks, brought up from Triple-A Round Rock on June 29 after catcher Jose Trevino got hurt, hit a two-run homer of the left-field foul pole in the fourth that put the Rangers ahead 2-1 in a four-run inning.

He became the fourth player to hit four or more homers in his first four games with a team after six by Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016 and four each by Philadelphia’s Jay Bruce (2019), St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt, the New York Mets’ Mike Jacobs (2005) and Pittsburgh’s Reggie Sanders (2003), according to Stathead.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATE S 2, BRAVES 1: Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving as host Pittsburgh won its third straight.

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek (0-3) leading off the ninth.

Adam Frazier slapped a single though a big hole at shortstop that was vacated because of an infield shift, and Ke’Bryan Hayes on a full count. Reynolds took three fastballs and a slider for the second game-ending RBI of his career.

Matzek threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.

NOTES

DODGERS: Right-hander Jake Reed was called up and made his major league debut as his wife Janie Reed prepares to play outfield for the U.S. softball team at the Olympics.

The Dodgers selected the contract of the 28-year-old pitcher from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday’s game at Miami and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

Reed entered in the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead, and the Marlins tied the score when shortstop Gavin Lux committed an error on Jesus Aguilar’s two-out grounder. The side-arming reliever allowed two hits, struck out one and walked one.

He was 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings over nine games with Oklahoma City. He signed with the Dodgers on June 4, two days after he was released by the Los Angeles Angels. He has a 5.57 ERA and one save in 21 innings over 17 games this season.

Reed has a $575,000 salary while in the major leagues and $170,000 while in the minors.

He is 19-14 with a 3.73 ERA in eight minor league seasons. Reed was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2014 amateur draft from the University of Oregon.

Janie Reed, the former Janie Takeda, also is 28, and went to Oregon. She won gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 Pan Am Games.

The top-ranked U.S., seeking its fourth Olympic gold medal, opens on July 21 against No. 9 Italy at Fukushima, Japan. The team said it had arrived in Iwakuni, Japan, for training in conjunction with U.S. Marine Corp Air Station Iwakuni.

Souza, 32, hit .160 with one homer and two RBI in 25 at-bats. He is a six-season veteran who has played for Washington (2014), Tampa Bay (2015-17), Arizona (2018), the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Dodgers.

Los Angeles also recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger from Oklahoma City and placed left-hander Victor Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with left plantar fasciitis. Cleavinger was 2-3 with a 2.03 ERA in one start and 14 relief appearances with the Dodgers earlier this season and pitched four scoreless innings over four games with Oklahoma City.

BREWERS-BLUE JAYS: The Milwaukee Brewers acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.

Tellez, 26, had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBI in 50 games. He hit 21 homers for Toronto in 2019 and had an .886 OPS in 35 games last season.

The Brewers needed some help at first base with Daniel Vogelbach on the injured list due to a strained left hamstring. Vogelbach isn’t expected to return until August.

ALL-STAR GAME: Tom Hallion will be the plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field on July 13.

Hallion, a 28-year major league veteran, was left field umpire for the 1992 All-Star Game in San Diego and second base umpire for the 2008 game at Yankee Stadium.

He will be joined by CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field).

Greg Gibson will be the replay umpire in New York. Colorado-based Dave Einspahr will be the official scorer.

In addition, NL Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers invited Reggie Smith to be an honorary coach. Smith was a member of the Dodgers’ 1981 World Series champions.

• Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs. He tweeted his participation before the Athletics played at Houston.

He joins Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

INDIANS: The Cleveland Indians signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus.

A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBI in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue.

The 12-year veteran was released by the Tigers in June. He also has played with the Mets, Phillies, Rays, Nationals and Twins.

WHITE SOX: Catcher Yasmani Grandal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn tendon in his left knee.

Grandal was injured during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Chicago estimated Grandal will be out approximately 4 to 6 weeks.

