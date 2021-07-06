Shirley Coppola died June 25, 2021, at her home on Goose Rocks Beach, surrounded by her loving children after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on Oct. 27, 1936, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Shirley was the daughter of the late Melvin French and Katherine Bailey Whiffen. She grew up in Haverhill and graduated from Haverhill High School. In her early years, she was a student of dance (tap and baton), and was also an accomplished pianist performing in many recitals.

Shirley was happily married to her best friend, Frank Coppola, on Feb. 11, 1956. Haverhill is where Shirley and Frank raised a family of four children, enjoyed hosting family gatherings, and socializing with close friends. Shirley was a loving mother, doting grandmother, and caring friend to many. Her interests included gardening, reading, watercolor painting, baking and jigsaw puzzles. She was well known for making the “perfect” pie crust and baking delicious cookies for her grandchildren. In addition, she created and cared for many beautiful gardens at her seaside home on Goose Rocks Beach.

Upon their retirement, Shirley and Frank spent many happy winters in Briny Breezes, Florida. When in Briny, Shirley was an active member of both the art and garden clubs where she made many new friends. She also enjoyed volunteering for numerous activities in the retirement community.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Coppola, and leaves behind her four children Susan Gray (Barb Chase), Lisa Coppola (Tom Stone), Frank Coppola (Julie Coppola), and Karen Johnston (Curt Johnston) and four grandchildren Calvin Johnston, Bennett Stone, Ellie Johnston and Lucy Stone.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to Southern Maine Hospice for their skill and compassion during her last six weeks of life.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation in Shirley’s name to Hospice of Southern Maine (hospiceofsouthernmaine.org) or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).

