Savor the flavor of summer at the 45th annual Blueberry Festival and Craft Fair. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday July 24 at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk.

Kennebunk’s oldest continuous fair, the Blueberry Festival is back live and in person after a COVID-19 year of Zooming on-line. Visitors will be treated to local food, crafts from neighboring artisans, music by local singer-songwriters, and home-made blueberry pie.

A double raffle offers either a quilt, sized for a throw or wall hanging, or a Vizio 32-inch, LED, flat screen, smart TV. Raffle tickets, $5 each, three for $10, are available at the Blueberry Festival or online at https://www.uukennebunk.org/store.

Many different types of food are available with a focus on blueberries, including blueberry pies whole or by the piece, blueberry buckle, blueberry soda and blueberry tea. Organic hot dogs, vegan wraps made from fresh local veggies, coffee, and tea are also available.

There are more than 30 regional craftspeople offering everything from paintings, to ceramics, fiber arts, woodworks, photos, and gifts of all kinds. There is a table of reclaimed jewelry, and blueberry items including aprons, notecards, soap and washcloths, blueberry earrings, pot holders, masks and more surprises.

Festival neighbors also welcome visitors: Friends of Hope Cemetery and Woods invite visitors to stroll 72 acres of trails, the Brick Store Museum offers historic exhibits across the street, and next door, Kennebunk Free Library hosts a book sale on the same day.

In deference to the ongoing pandemic, there is ample space between all exhibits and masks are advised, but not required.

The festival benefits First Parish educational programs and community outreach. Look for the big white church at Routes 1 and 35, next to Kennebunk Free Library. Free parking is available near the church and library.

For more information, visit www.uukennebunk.org.

