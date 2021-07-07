ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings, and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 Wednesday for a doubleheader sweep.

Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), Josh Fleming (7-4 after allowing one walk in 2 2/3 innings), Diego Castillo (one out), Matt Wisler (one inning) and Pete Fairbanks (one inning) combined for the hitless performance in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.

The game will not go into the official list of no-hitters. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta in the second game of a doubleheader on April 25, another that did not officially count.

There have been seven official no-hitters this season, one shy of the high set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

Cleveland had just three baserunners, including Oscar Mercado, who reached safely against Josh Fleming after third baseman Wander Franco and shortstop Taylor Walls collided on a routine grounder leading off in the third. Originally scored as an infield single, the call was changed one inning later to an error on Franco for running into Walls.

Walls helped start a nifty double play to end the third when he slid to field Ernie Clement’s grounder. Franco also made a pair of nice defensive plays on fourth-inning grounders.

Walls put the Rays up 2-0 in Game 2 on two-out RBI singles off Sam Hentges (1-4) in the second and fourth. Yandy Diaz extended the advantage to 4-0 on a fifth-inning two-run single against Nick Sandlin.

Hentges gave up four runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Brujan had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Rays won the opener 8-1.

Franmil Reyes homered for the Indians, who have lost nine in a row. He homered and tied a career-high with five RBI in Monday night’s 9-8 loss to the Rays.

It is the the longest losing streak during Terry Francona’s managerial time with Cleveland. The Indians dropped eight straight from Sept. 8-16, 2020, and from June 2-10, 2013.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 1: Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a berth on the AL All-Star team, and visiting Chicago beat Minnesota.

Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury Garcia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single.

Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47. The White Sox had 15 hits for the third time this season to go along with 18- and 16-hit games.

TIGERS 5, RANGERS 3: Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI infield single as a pinch hitter for Detroit right after previously unbeaten All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson left with the bases loaded, and the Tigers beat host Texas.

Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch, and those solo shots combined went more than 900 feet. The All-Star right fielder, who has 23 homers overall, also had his fourth outfield assist of the season, and drove in the other Texas run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded in the eighth.

NOTES

TIGERS: Rookie center fielder Daz Cameron was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right big toe, and right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Cameron got hurt when he ran into the wall when tracking fly balls before the start of a three-game series in Texas. The IL move was retroactive to Monday, when he was scratched from the starting lineup before the series opener.

Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18, has been on the IL since after his last start on June 5 because of a strained right forearm.

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment to make room for the return from the injured list of outfielder Adam Engel.

The 32-year-old Eaton, in his 10th major league season, batted .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 games. He had five homers and 28 RBI in his second stint with the White Sox, whom he played for from 2014-16. Eaton spent the previous four years with the Washington Nationals, winning a World Series with them in 2019.

HOME-RUN DERBY: Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is joining Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field.

Soto joins Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

One spot remains open.

