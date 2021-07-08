SCARBOROUGH — After a year’s hiatus, the Concerts in the Park with Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce kicked off on July 1 at Scarborough High School.

The event took place inside the high school auditorium due to rainy weather, and the Don Campbell Band was the first in a line of performers scheduled for a series of concerts throughout the summer, announced Scarborough Community Services in May. Concerts are scheduled to take place at Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, every Thursday from now through Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

At the July 1 concert, Art Dillon, Art Dillon, coordinator of the event and Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce member, presented Police Chief Robert Moulton with a donation of $500 for Operation HOPE from the chamber.

Going into the 21st year of the series, organizers have been overwhelmed by the support from the community and local businesses, Dillon said.

“We’ve had an outpouring of sponsors looking for this concert series to happen,” he said. “It blew me away, the outpouring support for the business community. I knew we would make it happen this year, but the numbers of sponsorships are at or above what they have been.”

The planning for this year’s event was difficult due to constant pandemic-related restrictions or guidelines changing, but Dillon and other organizers are excited to offer the series with the same line-up as planned for the 2020 season, he said.

Upcoming shows include Motor Booty Affair on July 15, Studio Two on July 22, Delta Knights on July 29 and Yellow Brick Road on Aug. 5, said the Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers enjoy offering a variety of bands and performers for the public, said Dillon. The event is free, and there are opportunities to enter raffles.

“The chamber started this 21 years ago at the library, and I took over 16 years ago,” he said. “It’s a way for the business community to get involved and get a little more exposure, and it’s a great to have a gathering. Kids can go play. You can listen, catch up with neighbors, have some food from the concession stand or bring a picnic lunch.”

Masks are not required, but the chamber will offer them during events, Dillon said.

“With all the restrictions being lifted, we plan on having masks and sanitizers at our chamber tables for anyone who wants to use them, and we encourage anyone who wants to use them to,” he said. “It’s a judgement-free zone.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: