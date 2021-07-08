BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Delta Dental Plan of Maine has announced the recent election of three new directors to its board: Marcia Minter of Portland, Dr. Grace Odimayo of Augusta and Dr. Brad Rand of Brewer.

Minter is the co-founder and executive director of Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland, a nonprofit arts incubator that supports the creation and dissemination of the work of Black and Brown artists of African descent, and she also serves on the boards of several arts organizations. Minter’s long career in creative design and direction includes 16 years as vice president and creative director at L.L. Bean.

Odimayo practices general and cosmetic dentistry at Lagos Dental PA in Farmingdale. She trained in Nigeria and Scotland before earning her doctorate of dental medicine at Tufts School of Dental Medicine in Boston. Odimayo has served on the Committee on Dental Education Health at the University of Benin Dental School in Benin, Nigeria.

Rand owns BEAM: Align Your Smile in Bangor and is an owner and partner of Rand Dentistry LLC in Brewer. Rand earned his doctorate of dental surgery at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in Iowa City, and is a fellow of the International College of Dentists and the Academy of General Dentistry.

Dr. Matthew Siegel, an autism expert for MaineHealth, has been named to a federal panel to oversee the federal government’s efforts on autism. Siegel, vice president of medical affairs, autism and developmental disorders service at Maine Behavioral Healthcare, has been selected to serve on the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, which “formulates advice and recommendations to (Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra) on matters related to autism research, services and policy.” Siegel will be one of 22 people from across the nation to serve on the committee.

Benjamin Brennan of Portland and sales executive for KONE Elevators has been elected to the board of directors of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association (MEREDA), a statewide organization of commercial real estate owners, developers and related service providers. An active member of MEREDA, Brennan serves on its local issues committee and most recently took a leading role as co-chair of DevelopME. A graduate of the University of Maine, he was hired in 2013 by KONE to deliver energy-efficient elevator solutions to northern New England. As a green energy advocate, Brennan’s interests lie in finding a medium between green technology and affordability.

NEW HIRES

Lindsay Wright, a longtime Lewiston-Auburn-area resident who previously worked in the service and hospitality industries, has joined Auburn-based Maine Source Homes & Realty as a listing and buyer specialist. Having moved several times in her life – buying and selling houses of her own – she has developed home remodeling, design and creativity skills that she particularly enjoys sharing with clients. When not assisting clients with their real estate needs, Wright enjoys being at her small homestead with her husband, three daughters, chickens, ducks and French bulldogs.

Sean Shields has joined InterMed as manager of physical therapy, overseeing all operations of the 35-person department. A graduate of Wake Forest University, he earned his doctorate in physical therapy from the University of New England. Shields is also a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy.

Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications has announced the hiring of Airlia Britt and Diana Picavet. Both Britt and Picavet are joining the marketing and communications agency’s account management team.

Picavet joins Sutherland Weston after spending time working in marketing both in an agency setting and directly for businesses. She also spent time in TV and radio news, having worked at WLBZ-TV and Q106.5 in Bangor, and WGAN in Portland. Picavet is a graduate of the New England School of Communications.

Britt comes to Sutherland Weston from the world of fundraising, spending more than a decade as development director at area schools. Most recently, she was the director of development at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor. Britt is a graduate of Florida International University.

OTELCO is expanding its team and pleased to welcome a number of new hires in its Maine offices:

Liza Quinn joins OTELCO as a product manager in New Gloucester. Her background is in the energy and telecommunications sectors, including roles in finance, marketing, product management, network delivery and consulting. Quinn has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in forest science with a concentration in environmental economics.

Zachary Ouellette joins the company as a technical support technician in OTELCO’s Bangor office. Previously, he worked for three years as an IT technician at Northern Maine Medical Center. Ouellette has a bachelor’s degree in computer applications from University of Maine at Fort Kent. He is a resident of Brewer.

Jonathan Rison has also been hired as a technical support technician in Bangor. Rison is currently working toward an associate’s degree in computer science.

Vincent Pasquali returns to OTELCO as an outside plant engineer field technician in its Gray office. Pasquali is a resident of Raymond.

RETIREMENTS

Bath City Manager Peter Owen has announced plans to retire on Aug. 20. Owen joined the city in 1999 as director of public works and was appointed city manager by the Bath City Council in 2017. In addition to serving on 11 committees during his time as city manager, he reinstated the city’s economic and community development committees and created the municipal facilities committee. Owen said he plans to remain engaged with the community in retirement but looks forward to spending more time with family and working in his wood shop.

HONORS & AWARDS

United Way of York County awarded Barb Wentworth the Elise Kittredge Award at its recent virtual annual meeting. The Elise Kittredge Award is presented to an individual in the community who, through the exceptional contribution of time, talent and/or financial resources, has helped improve the quality of life for neighbors in a vital and enduring way. During her 30 years of service with United Way and the York community, Wentworth set the standard for visionary leadership and the role that volunteerism can play in making communities better places to learn, work and live.

