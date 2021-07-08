Rosary Rally coming to St. Anne’s

Parishioners and community members are invited to participate in a 1-mile procession leading through town and to St. Anne’s Church in Gorham for an outdoor Rosary Rally and celebration Saturday, July 10.

The procession will leave from the parking lot at Gorham High School on Morrill Avenue at 11 a.m. Transportation between the school and St. Anne will be available throughout the event.

Those who don’t wish to be in the procession can head right to St. Anne at 299 Main St. for the rally, which begins at noon.

The event is being organized by Ellen and Dan Kasprzyk, co-founders of Maine Needs Fatima. In 2017, the Kasprzyks learned about a movement entitled America Needs Fatima that encourages individuals and families to come together to say the rosary. What began with enthusiasm and a wild idea has turned to fulfillment and pride for the Kasprzks when their thoughts drift to what they and fellow volunteers have created in Gorham, a press release said.

“As I look back on the last four years, I am frequently amazed at the wonderful journey Dan and I have embarked upon,” Ellen said. “We could not have foreseen all the wonderful people who have crossed our paths.”

GHS student takes first in safety contest

Gorham High School graduate Emily Duncan won first place in the 17th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the law offices of Joe Bornstein.

The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving.

Duncan’s video focuses on how the decisions drivers make not only affect themselves, but also the lives of their families and friends. Five other Gorham graduates placed among the Top 20 winners, including Haley Crosby and Amelia Yahwak in second place, and MacKenna Homa, Evan Koenig, Zakary Lembarra and Jake Lesser, who took third place.

The winners were honored during a virtual awards ceremony June 17.

Free concert at gazebo

JC and the Aces will entertain from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, on the municipal center lawn at the gazebo, 75 South St. Take a blanket or chair and enjoy the concert. Parking is available on South Street or in the municipal parking lot off Ball Park Road. Gorham Recreation Department sponsors the summer series that continues through Aug. 10.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported July 7, 1971, that Debbie Wright of Robie Street and Eleanor Hunt of Fort Hill Road spent several days as guests of Dorothy Mosher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Abbott Mosher, at the Mosher summer home.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 30 that the U.S. public debt was $28,529,435,873,139.77.

