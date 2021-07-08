SACO — Last month, Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill designed to mitigate erosion along Saco’s coastline.

The bill, LD 946, “Resolve, To Authorize Maine as the Nonfederal Sponsor with the United States Army Corps of Engineers for the Shore Damage Mitigation Project in Saco,” sponsored by Rep. Lynn Copeland, D-Saco, “requires the governor to take all the necessary steps for the state to collaborate with the federal government to protect the shoreline in Saco,” according to a press release from the Maine Legislature Senate Majority Office.

The bill includes directing relevant state agencies to assist Saco in its entry into a project partnership agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Camp Ellis project, along with other communities on Saco Bay, in the construction of that project and in implementing other beach and beach remediation projects in and around Saco Bay.

Due to erosion in Camp Ellis, 38 homes have been lost over the last several years.

In addition, “a 2017 study shows that by 2061, miles of shoreline could be gone as a result of rising sea levels and poor shoreline erosion mitigation practices,” according to the release. “This poses a threat to much of the coastal ecosystem in York County and significant economic challenges.”

“This has economic, environmental and community impacts,” Copeland said about the erosion prior to bill’s passage. “There are real issues there. The time is now.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed construction of a 750-foot spur to the jetty that was built at Cape Ellis Beach by the agency in 1867, and expanded in 1890, and has been blamed as part of the cause of the erosion. In 2007, Congress set a $26.9 million limit on the project.

The state legislation comes at a time when Saco is re-establishing its relationship with the USACE — the city has delivered a letter to the agency as a step on the path of forging a Planned Partnership Agreement with the federal agency to mitigate the erosion issues.

“Some of the worst erosion in the state is occurring at Camp Ellis Beach in Saco,” said Sen. Donna Bailey, who was the lead co-sponsor on the bill. “This important bill will help the residents get the support they need to protect the shoreline and their homes. The shoreline at Camp Ellis Beach needs immediate attention. This is an incredibly important project. I want to thank Rep. Copeland for sponsoring this bill and Gov. Janet Mills for helping the people of Saco.”

“LD 946 bill will require the governor to work alongside the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Saco to procure authorization for this necessary project,” according to the release.

The law will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns with no date for resumption.

