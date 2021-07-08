“Lost Her Mind” is the latest single from rock act We Demand Parachutes. The band is the trio of Cumberland native Kevin McCord on vocals and guitar, Seth Richardson of Cape Elizabeth on bass and keys, and drummer Ben Shumaker, who grew up in North Yarmouth. They all live out of state these days but with roots as deep as these, they’ll always be part of Maine’s musical fabric, and they still get together here and practice as their schedules allow.

The song “Lost Her Mind” features guest vocalist Olivia Castriota, and it’s a hard-hitting pop rock tune with lots of synths and thunderous drum beats. The video was released on June 11 and has racked up more than 10,000 views.

Here’s “Lost Her Mind:”

