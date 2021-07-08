CYCLING

Accustomed to settling for second, Nils Politt struggled to believe victory was his when it finally came at the Tour de France.

After dropping his last remaining rivals on the road leading to the city of Nimes in southern France, the German rider hit his helmet several times and shook his head as if to say, “I can’t believe it.”

After the strange feeling sank in, with the finish in sight, Politt made a big heart sign with his hands and crossed the line on his own to post only the second stage win of his professional career.

Politt was part of a larger group that jumped out of the main pack in the early stages of the windy 99-mile Stage 12 between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Nimes.

The German rider from the Bora-Hansgrohe team had attacked with three other rivals from the 13-man breakaway group about 40 kilometers from the finish. He then went solo with 12 kilometers left with a sudden acceleration that was left unanswered.

Imanol Erviti and Harry Sweeny finished second and third, 31 seconds behind.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar rode with all other main contenders well behind the breakaway and crossed nearly 16 minutes behind the winner. With none of the breakaway riders a threat in the general classification, the defending champion enjoyed a quiet day in the peloton after strong crosswinds created splits in the early stages.

There was no significant change in the overall standings. Pogacar kept his 5:18 lead over second-placed Rigoberto Uran, with Jonas Vingegaard in third, 5:33 off the pace.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, has indicated on social media he is transferring to North Carolina.

Garcia released an Instagram post that showed him in a North Carolina uniform. He included the message, “Chapel Hill! Let’s Rock! (hash)committed.”

FOOTBALL

NFL: The NFL and Twitter extended their partnership to include expanded engagement formats and exclusive content on Twitter Spaces.

The deal means Twitter will also continue to be home for the top highlights soon after they occur in games. The NFL is the first sports league to partner with the social media platform to offer sponsored Twitter Spaces.

SOCCER

RUSSIA: Russia fired Coach Stanislav Cherchesov two weeks after the national team was eliminated from the group stage of the European Championship.

Russian soccer federation president Alexander Dyukov said the decision to end Cherchesov’s five-year tenure was reached after discussions with him.

Russia resumes World Cup qualifying at home against Croatia on Sept. 1.

TENNIS

CITI OPEN: Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court tournament in Washington.

The Citi Open announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the July 31 to Aug. 8 event that serves as a U.S. Open tuneup.

Nadal has not played since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open last month.

The 35-year-old Spaniard decided to sit out Wimbledon, which ends Sunday, and the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, saying his body needed time to rest and recover after the clay-court season.

