Check out what the local library has to offer this summer

Raymond Village Library has a lot of activities happening throughout the summer, so stay tuned to the website, raymondvillagelibrary.org, for frequent updates on events and happenings. There are a couple of unique raffles occurring right now that you can view online or in the library in person. One is a raffle for 20 uniquely designed loon planters and the other is for a handmade, whimsical lap quilt.

The library is featuring the artwork of Sandy Crowell throughout the month of July, and you can also click on the website to view some samples of her paintings.

For the kids, Sparks Ark Wildlife will be giving presentations at 1 p.m. July 14 and 10:30 a.m. July 21.

Jess Fay will be doing “Wild About Flowers,” an outdoor flower arranging and special story time sure to be filled with fun. See website for day and time.

There are two opportunities for those interested in writing. First, there will be an informational session by Briana Bizier at 6 p.m. July 14 on “Guide to Self-Publishing.” This session will give practical guidance on how to self-publish an original literary work. Pre-registration is required for this session; contact the library to sign up.

The second opportunity is with the Lakes Region Writer’s Guild and will be an ongoing opportunity throughout the summer starting July 9 and on alternating Fridays from 1-2:30 p.m. This summer series will be led by Leah Stetson, a longtime member of the guild. You can come and enjoy listening to other writers’ works and challenges with their pieces, and share your own work as you like. Writing exercises will be offered as time allows in the meeting as well as the sharing of resources for aspiring writers. Donations of $3 per meeting are appreciated.

PTO zooming ahead

The new Raymond Parent Teacher Organization team is already getting organized for the next school year. The organization has a new leadership team and they would love to meet you: Jodi Carroll and Kaitlyn Lacasse are co-chairpersons, Kaela Gonzalez is the treasurer, Melissa Duclos serves as secretary, and Mandy Ladd is in charge of community outreach.

The summer meeting is at 8 p.m. July 20 on Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/j/86576590608). All parents are welcome and invited to attend.

Pot Roast Supper

Raymond Village Community Church is hosting its next community Pot Roast Supper Saturday, July 10. You can count on the same great food: pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie for $12. Cash or checks only, no credit cards.

Meals are takeout only. Orders are being taken for meals for pickup between 5 and 6:30 p.m. at 27 Main St. Call the church office at 655-7749 and leave a message with name, number of meals and time of pickup, or email [email protected] with the information. Be sure to save the following dates for the next suppers: Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9.

Free summer meals

Take advantage of the summer meal program in RSU 14, which is available to all children 18 and under every Monday and Thursday until Aug. 19. Pick up will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Windham High School in the adult education parking lot area and Raymond Elementary School’s upper parking lot. Meals need to be ordered ahead at rsu14.nutrislice.com at least one day in advance. The bag will contain enough food for three to four days for both breakfast and lunch. Reach out to Jeanne Reilly, director of school nutrition, at [email protected] with any questions.

