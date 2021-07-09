Reject the CMP corridor

In 2018, while guiding a commercial raft down the Kennebec River, I first learned of CMP’s proposed transmission corridor. At a later NECEC informational session, we were essentially told the CMP corridor was a done deal.

Since that time, our goal was to educate the public on the negative impacts of Maine’s largest-scale infrastructure project since the development of Interstate-95. The grave impacts to western Maine’s environment, waterways, wetlands, wildlife habitat and the economic impacts to Maine’s recreational tourism, biomass and related wood-forest products are very concerning.

Our grassroots team has been a force to reckon with through town votes, legislative hearings, intervening at Maine’s approval agencies, and in the courts. Simply put – CMP thought we’d concede in 2018 when we heard their rhetoric that the project was inevitable. Well, that hasn’t happened.

We continue to stand up to these foreign corporations, Iberdrola (CMP) and Hydro-Quebec, who purposely avoid the narrative that Maine citizens highly detest their project. Consider the 10,000 private citizens involved with Say NO to NECEC and the two rounds of signatories on a citizen’s initiative representing over 80,000 Mainers from all over the state who demand to have a voice: to vote on this project.

Mainers have repeatedly shown they will stand up for what is right to protect their state and way of life. Thanks to grassroots efforts, Mainers will have the opportunity to vote on Nov. 2. If you want to stop, ban, or reject the CMP corridor – Vote YES.

Sandi Howard,

Caratunk,

Director, Say NO to NECEC & No CMP Corridor

Support carbon dividends

Global weirding is happening. Look at Maine temperatures. We broke records for high temperatures (90s) in late June and a week later we matched the record for low high temperature (50s) of the day. Weather isn’t climate but other extreme climate events are happening around the world.

A heat dome over the Pacific Northwest killed hundreds and broke daily temperature records in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Torrential rains southwest of Tokyo triggered a mudslide that swept through Atami, Japan killing at least three people. Eighty people are still unaccounted for. Property damage is extensive.

Tropical Storm Elsa, which was briefly a Category 1 hurricane, became the earliest fifth named storm on record Thursday, a record that climate scientists warn is linked to climate change.

We need to keep talking to friends and family about climate change. When folks talk about the weird weather or the heat dome or the early, numerous hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean, say “that is climate change and we can do something about it if we act quickly.” Tell folks, “ we need to tell our members of Congress that we want action this year and we know that the best first step towards moving the nation to net zero emissions by 2050 is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), HR 2307.” Tell folks to call or write their three members of Congress and tell them to stop dithering. Time is running out and we don’t need more studies. Investments in R&D alone will not do it. We need to price carbon dioxide pollution and transition to clean, renewable energy. The costs of inaction will be higher than the costs of the transition.

Dorothy Jones,

Brunswick

