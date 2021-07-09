Friday’s game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats at Hadlock Field has been rained out and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.

The Sea Dogs will take a four-game winning streak into the doubleheader, including three wins this week against the Yard Goats. Portland (31-23) is in second place in the Northeast Division of Double-A Northeast, 4 1/2 games behind the Somerset Patriots.

The fireworks that were scheduled for Friday night will instead take place on Saturday, July 24, after a game against the Harrisburg Senators.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Thirteen years after his maiden stage win at the Tour de France, Mark Cavendish added yet another mass sprint to his tally and equaled Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 stage wins.

Taking part in cycling’s biggest race for the first time since 2018, Cavendish won the 137-mile trek into Carcassonne, France, for his fourth victory in 13 stages.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar had another quiet day in the peloton and kept his 5:18 lead over second-placed Rigoberto Uran.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, grabbed a 6-iron from the four-time major winner’s golf bag and started taking swings.

It wasn’t long before the interloper was ejected from the tournament, and McIlroy went on to miss the cut in a tune-up for next week’s British Open.

McIlroy shot an even-par 71 and was 1 under for the tournament, 10 shots off the lead held by Jon Rahm (65), Thomas Detry (65) and Jack Senior (67).

