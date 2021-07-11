In your July 4 edition, Richard Riese from Wiscasset writes (Voice of the People, “Collins stands with America’s past,” Page D3) that our Maine delegation has “a duty to stand up against those states that seek to constrain the fundamental right of their citizens to vote.”
I don’t know Mr. Riese, but I’m guessing he’s a very good gentleman, whom I probably would love to chat with. But that same sentence is exactly the same as if he had said, “We … have a duty to stand up against those states that … disagree with what we think.”
Alas, this attitude is precisely what’s wrong right now in America – the feeling that we’re right, and therefore they must be totally wrong.
And his conclusion that Susan Collins should be tossed out (because she can actually see both sides of an issue, and try to find some middle ground) is – again, alas – all too common, and all too unfortunate.
Chris Marston
Manchester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Books
Children’s book celebrates the color brown in all its glory
-
Local & State
Inspired by the outdoors, 3 Maine girls launch nonprofit to send kids to camp
-
Outdoors
Fishing flies are small, but carry great weight for avid anglers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Our resilient country, democracy have nothing to fear
-
Maine Gardener
The list of invasive plants banned for import and sale in Maine soon to grow
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.