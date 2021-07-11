In your July 4 edition, Richard Riese from Wiscasset writes (Voice of the People, “Collins stands with America’s past,” Page D3) that our Maine delegation has “a duty to stand up against those states that seek to constrain the fundamental right of their citizens to vote.”

I don’t know Mr. Riese, but I’m guessing he’s a very good gentleman, whom I probably would love to chat with. But that same sentence is exactly the same as if he had said, “We … have a duty to stand up against those states that … disagree with what we think.”

Alas, this attitude is precisely what’s wrong right now in America – the feeling that we’re right, and therefore they must be totally wrong.

And his conclusion that Susan Collins should be tossed out (because she can actually see both sides of an issue, and try to find some middle ground) is – again, alas – all too common, and all too unfortunate.

Chris Marston

Manchester

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: