FALMOUTH CC
Quota — Team: Ray Roux/Marco Giancotti, +7; Cash Wiseman/Bruce Henkle, +6; Adam Britten/Neil Armitage, +2; Eric Peters/Jeff Payne, +2; Ryan Hiebert/Eric Cooke, +2; Patrick Bucklin/David Chase, -2; Len Cole/Joe Mangone, -2; Rick Crawford/Clifford Mohr, -3; Ryan Denison/Jeff Babino, -10; Michael Graef/Rodney Brown, -10. Individual: Bruce Henkle, +7; Marco Giancotti, +6; Patrick Bucklin, +3; Jeff Payne, +3; Ryan Hiebert, +2; Adam Britten, +1; Joe Mangone, +1; Ray Roux, +1; Neil Armitage, +1; Rick Crawford, 0; Rodney Brown, 0; Eric Cooke, 0; Ryan Denison, 0; Cash Wiseman, -1; Eric Peters, -1; Clifford Mohr, -3; Len Cole, -3; David Chase, -5; Jeff Babino, -10; Michael Graef, -10.
PORTLAND CC
Men’s Partner Wheel — Gross: Steve Eddy/Curt Jordan, 66; J.D. Walker/Curt Jordan, 67. Net: Jason Viola/Parker Howard, 60; Tim Longstaff/Steve Tsujiura, 61.
Class A — Gross: David Bucci, 69. Net: Steve Tsujiura, 66; Greg Pirone, 72.
Class B — Gross: Jack Piper, 77. Net: Jason Viola, 66; Bruce Kay, 68.
Class C — Gross: Jake Jones, 82. Net: Charles Einsiedler, 67; Glenn Rudberg, 69.
Ladies Stableford: Stephanie Haddad, 38; Maureen Wedge, 33; Susan Poulin, 23.
PURPOODOCK CLUB
Men’s Stableford — Net: Craig Cooper, 39 points; Tom Ellsworth, 38; Chip LeBlanc, 38; Jimmy Todsanit, 38.
VAL HALLA GC
Palm Aire Classic — First Ball: Phil Ingraham/Neil Williams/Dan Garneau/Morris Fisher, 56; Mark Stasium/Steve Landry/Carroll Jones/Ron Cota, 57; Ben Frech/John Mollica/Bob Demont/Judd Bean, 57; Jim Mckay/Dick McLain/Tom Bachelder/Chris Littlefield, 57. Second Ball: Mark Franco/Gary Sturtevant/Kevin Heikkinen/Mike Mainella, 66; John Conley/Fred Skillin/George Lee/Tom Bachelder, 67; Phil Ingraham/Neil Williams/Dan Garneau/Morris Fisher, 67. Third Ball: Scott Nevers/Paul Severino/John Zappia/Jim Kelly, 75; Phil Ingraham/Neil Williams/Dan Garneau/Morris Fisher, 75; John Conley/Fred Skillin/George Lee/Tom Bachelder, 76
Flight 1 — Gross: Scott Nevers, 74; Mark Stasium, 75; John Conley, 78. Quota: Phil Ingraham, +7; Jim Mckay, +3; Ben Frech, E.
Flight 2 — Gross: Todd Wilcoxson, 78; Neil Williams, 79; Sally Williams, 80. Quota: Gary Sturtevant, +4; Dick McLain, +4; Steve Landry, +3.
Flight 3 — Gross: Paul Severino, 82; Greg Leighton, 84; Steve Sloan, 84. Quota: Kevin Heikkinen, +3; Dan Wood, +3; George Lee, +2; Dan Garneau, +2.
Flight 4 — Gross: Tom Bachelder, 89; Judd Bean, 92; Jim Kelly, 93; John Zappia, 93. Quota: George Robinson, +2; Paul Cormier, +1; Chris Littlefield, +1.
Pins — 3rd hole: Greg Palmacci, 10 feet-11 inches; Scott Nevers, 11-1. 8th: Neil Williams, 9-8; John Conley, 11-0. 11th: Gary Sturtevant, 2-2; Todd Wilcoxson, 3-9. 17th: John Conley, 15-4.
THE WOODLANDS CLUB
Member-Member — Two Rounds [scramble (front)-alternate shot (back)-better ball-aggregate] — Gross: Patrick Keeley/Scott Weymouth, 33-39-36-72—180; Christopher King/Ryan Wingard, 33-37-37-78—185 (gross champions); Chris Holdredge/Jeff Holmes, 32-38-38-80—188; Christopher Rhoades/Scott Sirois, 36-39-39-77—191; Joshua Iannetta/Michael Weldon, 35-41-38-82—196. Net: Patrick Keeley/Scott Weymouth, 32-37-33-67—169; Drew Swenson/Mo Taaffe, 34-34-35-67—170; Marc Miller/Stephen Sunenblick, 31-35-34-72—172; Douglas Aiken/John Edwards, 32-35-33-73—173; Timothy Hiscock/Jeff Martin, 30-36-35-72—173; John Bagshaw/Carl LeFevre, 30-42-37-65—174; Chris Doughty/Thomas Seekins, 32-37-29-76—174; John Hadwen/Mark Lannon, 31-37-34-72—174; Chris Holdredge/Jeff Holmes, 30-35-35-74—174.
