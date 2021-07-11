SOUTH PORTLAND — Louis Donald Janson, 85, of South Portland, passed away at 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, Independence Day, July 4, 2021 at St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford.

He was born on March 14, 1936, son of the late Oscar and Emma (Horsefield) Janson.

Louis, or “Lou” as his military business associates knew him, proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957, earning a national defense service medal.

He loved his grandchildren immensely, and enjoyed attending family events. He was also fond of traveling, and was a part of the Retired Military Brokers Association, the Biddeford Saco Elks Club, the American Legion, and VFW. One of Louis’ fondest memories was his trip to Washington with the Honor Flight of Maine, and the friends he made along the way. His family will say that his only flaw was that he was a lifelong New York Yankees fan. (Lovingly, of course.) Although he had many nicknames, the friends in his life will remember him as “Don.”

Louis was no stranger to patriotism. He was honored to have served, and kept in association with the military for a large part of his working career, having been the former Military American Logistics of New England President for 11 ½ years. He was also involved in the grocery business on all levels for most of his life, working as a general manager for Cummings Brothers, and Military Operations Manager for S. Prawler & Co. in Maine and C & S Wholesale Grocers in Vermont. He was also the best Park Ranger that Bug Light ever had! Not only that, but he also worked for Maine Limousine as a driver as well as in management. His very last job, before retiring at 85 years old, was with Berlin City as a driver. Someone once called him a “Prince of a man”, and that couldn’t have been truer.

Louis is survived by: his beloved wife of 37 years, Susan J. Janson of South Portland; daughter, Noel Christy (Tony Infantine) of South Portland; son, Jeff Christy of Riverview, Florida; brother-in-law, David York of South Portland; grandchildren, Anthony (Ariel Turpin), Samantha (Matthew Connors), and Isabelle Gato, and Jack and Mia Christy; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Connors, Madilyn Connors, and Alara Gato; nephew, Steven St. Ours of Biddeford; niece, Shirley St. Ours of Naples; great-nieces, Ashlyn St. Ours and her husband Nathan of Boston, and Cassandra St. Ours of Biddeford.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty St. Ours.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, 83 Stanley Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight of Maine, P.O. Box 1770, Portland, ME 04014, or by visiting honorflightmaine.org. Arrangements are in the care of Hope Memorial Chapel. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

