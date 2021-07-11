TITUSVILLE, Fla. – David C. Smart, 77, of Titusville, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on July 21, 1943 in Houlton to the late Carl and Geraldine Smart. David graduated from the University of Maine where he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He then went on to work for Great Northern Paper in Maine, EC Jordan Company in Mexico and Finland, Simmons Eastern in Canada, Maine and New Zealand then finally with Tasman Pulp and Paper in Australia.

David was an accomplished Eagle Scout, a self-taught sailboat captain, Church Deacon, a 32nd degree Mason and bagpiper for Kora Shrine Highlanders. He enjoyed fly fishing, bow hunting, scuba diving, saltwater aquariums and fly tying. But most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

David will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Linda Smart; children Paul David (Regina) Smart, Susan Lee Smart and Nancy Lorraine (Tom) Magadieu; grandchildren Eileen (Joe) Harper, Madelynne L. Smart; Sophie L. Magadieu and Gabriel E. Magadieu; great-grandchildren Henry David Harper; brother, Thomas (Debbie) Smart, brother in-law, Spencer (Barbara) Smith; and 12 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland followed by a small reception.

Condolences can be shared at http://www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com

