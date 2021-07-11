CLEARWATER, Fla. – Leonard Raymond Veilleux, 79, of Clearwater, Fla. died June 24, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg, Fla. surrounded by his wife of 57 years, Ella, daughter Sarah and grandsons Benjamin and Toby.

Leonard was born March 18, 1942 in Waterville, Maine. While attending Waterville High School he met his future wife, Ella A. Knowlton. Following graduation in 1960 he entered the US Navy. On August 3, 1963 he married Ella and moved to Westbrook. He was a member, Past Master and Past Treasurer at Warren Philips Masonic Lodge. He worked for ADT and Remstar International. He did this while attending SMVTI, earning AS degrees in Electronics, Graphic Arts and Design and Drafting. He retired in 1998 at age 56. He and Ella began wintering in Florida and in 2006 they became full time Floridians.

Once retired he and Ella embraced extensive traveling throughout the United States and abroad. He volunteered at the Pinellas Park Senior Center where he also served as Treasurer. His willingness to help others led to a countless number of people reaping the benefits of his vast working knowledge of computers, woodworking, building and electronic skills.

﻿Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Fernand O. and Alfreda M. and brothers Gene L, David L. and Daniel P. Veilleux. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ella Veilleux (Knowlton); his daughter Sarah Veilleux Ryckis and grandsons Benjamin and Tobias “Toby” Ryckis of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brother Alan and wife Susan Veilleux of Winslow, brother Steven and wife Sally Veilleux of Waterville, , sisters-in-law Sheila Veilleux of Belleview, Fla., Cheryl Veilleux of Georgia, and Rachel Veilleux of Rhode Island; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

﻿Funeral will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Fla. on July 21 at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held July 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Pinellas Park Senior Center, Pinellas Park, Fla.

﻿Taylor Family Funeral Home, Pinellas Park, Florida is in charge of arrangements. (taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com)

