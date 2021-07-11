AUBURN – Lisa (DeBlois) Eid, 53, a resident of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House with her loving family by her side on Saturday, July 10 following a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Lisa grew up in Lewiston, a graduate of St. Dominic High School class of 1985, and was active in many school activities including cheerleading. She attended cosmetology school in Boston, London, and Toronto becoming one of the top hairstylists on Newbury Street in Boston. She was also noted as a favorite mentor to future hairstylists in Boston.

Lisa met the love her life, David Eid formerly of Auburn, Mass., and married in October 1996. They became proud parents when their oldest son Drew was born in 1999 and three years later their family was complete when their daughter Danielle was born. Together the Eid family created lifelong memories, attending the kids’ sporting and school events. David and Lisa lived for their children.

Sadly, Lisa was diagnosed with stage 4 non-smokers lung cancer in 2014. Lisa promised her kids that she would fight to the end and she did. Throughout her journey she became an advocate and spokesperson for lung cancer research, meeting with US Senators and Congress people for future legislation for lung cancer research.

Survivors include her husband, David and their two beautiful children, Drew and Danielle; her mother and father, Gaetane and Wilfrid S. DeBlois; two brothers, Michel and wife, Peggy, and Raymond and wife Tricia; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her mother-in-law Yvonne Eid; and sister-in-law, Valerie Eid.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, in the upper church of the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Lewiston. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Lisa requested that all in attendance wear light colors.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either

Androscoggin Hospice,

236 Stetson Rd.,

Auburn, ME 04210, or to

Make-A-Wish Foundation Maine,

66 Mussey Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous