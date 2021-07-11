FALMOUTH – Pat Grunwald died peacefully at home 26 June, 2021, days after her 90th birthday, while at her home in Falmouth. Throughout her journey to her heavenly reward, she was supported by family, friends, Pastor Andy and the congregation of Emmaus Lutheran Church, Southern Maine Hospice and an exceptional group of caregivers.

Pat was born in Scotts Bluff, Neb. to Marie and Walter Otto. She was raised in the farming community of Walnut, Iowa. She was predeceased by her four siblings, Walter Jr., Hearst, Mary, and Rod. She loved to recount tales of life in a small town, friends made, and experiences cherished. Despite her worldwide travels, she kept these early friendships throughout her life.

Pat and her beloved husband Peter retired to Maine in 1990. They soon made strong connections and thrived in the Greater Portland Community. Pat joined many local charities. Pat and Pete’s Christian service included 20 years of faithful service to the Ronald McDonald House, Portland and Emmaus Lutheran Church, Falmouth.

She loved music, the arts, and flowers. Her flower arrangements were exquisite. Peonies, roses, and ranunculus were among her favorites. Pat and Peter were dedicated supporters of the Portland Symphony Orchestra, Portland Museum of Art, and Maine Public Radio.

She is survived by her four sons whom she cherished, Douglas of San Francisco, Calif., Thomas and his wife Zahira of South Portland, James and his wife Susan of Duxbury, Mass. and Bruce and his wife Rebecca of Medford, Mass.

Pat was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren, Anastasia, Elliot, and Peter who miss her ever so much.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on 17 July 2021 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 265 Middle Road, Falmouth, ME 04105.

To Share memories of Pat or to leave the family an online condolence, please visitwww.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to:

Emmaus Lutheran Church

﻿

Guest Book