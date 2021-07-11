PORTLAND – William Arthur Walker, 92, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. Bill was born July 17, 1928, in Ashland, the son of Hazen and Beulah “Peggy” (Fowler) Walker.

Bill attended the University of Maine and owned/operated Walker’s Dairy with his father. On May 10, 1952, he married Althea Amanda (Giggie) Walker in Washburn. Bill and Althea started married life in Ashland, raised their family in Brewer, retired in Naples, Florida, and then spent several years in California before returning to Portland. Bill founded Walker Associates, Inc in 1969, a financial services company specializing in the administration of pension and profit-sharing plans. He was so proud to have his son, A.J., join him in the business in 1983. Bill loved sharing cross-country adventures with Althea, playing tennis with his brother and friends in Florida, and all things California.

For the past 34 years, Bill has been better known as Bampy to his three grandchildren, Abby, Emily, and Tyler. He found great joy in being a part of their lives, sharing all their big, and little moments.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Althea Amanda (Giggie) Walker; his parents; and brothers, Bob, Dave, and Dan. He is survived by his son, Scott Walker of California, son, Kent Walker and his wife Verda, of Texas, daughter, Beth Ann (Walker) Frederick and her husband Jim of Massachusetts, son, A. J. Walker and his wife Donna of Maine; granddaughter, Abigail (Walker) Doody and her husband Casey, granddaughter Emily (Walker) Bowen and her husband Zach, and grandson Tyler Frederick. He is also survived by sister-in-law Nancy Saunders Walker; and several nieces and nephews. Bill “Bampy” will be missed immensely by all of them and by friends from Maine to California.

Many thanks to the staff of the Clark’s Terrace Program at The Park Danforth for their loving care.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

If you would like to make a donation in Bill’s name, please send it to:

Clark’s Terrace Program at The Park Danforth for the benefit of the Staff

777 Stevens Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

