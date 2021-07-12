After dominating America East Conference hitters this spring, University of Maine pitcher Nick Sinacola will get his shot in professional baseball. The 6-foot-1 righty was selected in the seventh round of the MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants Monday afternoon. Sinacola was the 206th overall pick.

Sinacola was 9-3 with a 2.04 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings for the Black Bears this past season. The America East Pitcher of the Year, Sinacola’s 15.77 strikeouts per nine innings was second best in the nation. He was also named first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

“He just kept doing it,” Maine coach Nick Derba said of Sinacola’s season. “Every outing was hard to believe.”

Sinacola has been pitching for the Harwich Mariners in the Cape Cod Baseball League. Sinacola is 0-1 in two starts with Harwich, striking out 13 in nine innings.

The last UMaine player drafted by San Francisco was Mike Connolly, in the 27th round of the 2013 draft. Connolly advanced to Triple A Sacramento with the Giants organization.

