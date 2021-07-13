Lewiston native Isaiah Harris outran a pair of Olympians and earned his first win in the Diamond League on Tuesday at the Müller Grand Prix meet in Gateshead, England.

Harris, who runs for Nike, finished the men’s 800-meter run in 1 minute, 44.76 seconds.

Harris started the race near the back and remained there for the first 200 meters. He picked up some spots at the halfway mark, moving to fourth with a 400-meter time of 49.83 seconds.

On the back straightaway, Harris made his move as the pace runner stepped off the track. By the 200-meter mark, Harris had overtaken U.S. Olympic qualifiers Clayton Murphy and Bryce Hoppel for the lead.

Harris’ move to the front was a bit earlier than his usual kick, but the former Penn State runner used his long stride to hold off a charge from runner-up Wyclife Kinyamal (1:44.91). Peter Bol came in third place with a time of 1:45.22.

