Sandra Louise Bodge 1942 – 2021 PORTLAND – Sandra Louise Bodge, 78, of Zephyrhills FL and of Richmond ME, died July 1, 2021 in Portland ME. Born in Brunswick ME November 24th, 1942 to Ralph McIntosh and Roberta (Hammond) Coy. Her devotion to family and being a caregiver began at an early age. She gladly gave of herself for over six decades to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. On June 28th of 1969 she married Michael C. Bodge and they remained together for 52 adventurous years of love. In her later years she enjoyed crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, and rousing family canasta nights. Always enjoying anything and everything involving her grand and great grandkids to whom she was known for her bracing hugs and kiss showers. Sandra was known as a hard-working, trustworthy, and dedicated employee and manager in several varied occupations before her retirement years. In retirement Sandy and Michael set forth on cross-country adventures in the motorhome where they visited 44 different States constantly visiting friends and family along the way. They settled in Zephyrhills but journeyed back north to Maine every summer to cool off and be with family. Predeceased by- Father Ralph McIntosh. Mother Roberta (Hammond) Coy. Stepmother Georgette McIntosh. Brother Scott McIntosh. Sister Eunice Baize. Stepson Richard Ramsey. Sons Randy Ramsey Sr. and Dennis Ramsey. Daughter Bonnie Ramsey. Step-Grand Daughter Richelle Ramsey. Great Granddaughter Kayla Ramsey. Survived by- Husband Michael Bodge. 2 sons; Bruce W. Ramsey and wife Mariea, Steven M. Bodge and wife Allie. Half Siblings; Gilbert Coy and Robin Coy. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren: Bruce J. Ramsey and family. Trish Joslyn; Daughter Brianna and Sons Dylan, Caleb, and Kolby. Heather Edly. Randy Ramsey Jr. Kara Shufeldt; Son Connor and Daughters Paige and Zoey. Christy Pomerleau; Sons Ryeder and Lukas. Stacy Ramsey and Daughter Lilah. Scott Ramsey. Kasaya Galanos. Lina Bodge. Ewen Bodge. Richelle Ramsey’s son Camryn. Family of Georgette McIntosh. Glenna Bodge and Family. Judy and Noah Fordham. Graveside Service at Evergreen Cemetery, Alexander Reed Rd. Richmond, 2pm on Friday, August 13th. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357 Donations to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous