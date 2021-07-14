Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who has undergone several surgeries since his 2018 stabbing, was admitted to the hospital for exams with abdominal pain after more than 10 days of hiccups.

Bolsonaro is in good spirits and doing well, the presidency’s press office wrote in a statement on Wednesday. He will remain under medical observation for a period of 24 to 48 hours to investigate the cause of the persistent hiccups, though not necessarily in the hospital.

A person familiar with the president’s situation said he complained about pain in the abdomen before being taken for exams. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who operated on Bolsonaro after his stabbing, arrived in Brasilia to examine the president, the person added, requesting anonymity because the details aren’t public.

Bolsonaro said in April he’s supposed to undergo another procedure to treat a hernia developing at the site of the operations.

Bolsonaro has been publicly complaining about hiccups for several days. Last week, he apologized to the audience of his weekly live webcast for not being able to speak normally due to the issue.

The hiccups could be associated to medication Bolsonaro has taken after a recent tooth implant or esophagus irritation following the series of abdomen surgeries he underwent since his stabbing during the campaign trail, according to medical experts.

Bolsonaro’s office confirmed his entire agenda was canceled, including his visit to the Supreme Court where he would meet with top Justice Luiz Fux, Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira and Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, amid rising tension between the three branches of government.

The meeting’s goal was to set “solid basis for Brazil’s democracy, and stability for the political regime,” according to Fux, and followed Bolsonaro’s repeated and unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

– – –

Bloomberg’s Matthew Malinowski contributed to this report.

