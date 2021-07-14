This past Fourth of July weekend, we had ventured to Old Port for dinner. Much to my shock, the parking fees at the private lots on Commercial Street were $40 for the day.

To pay $40 to park for dinner is unbelievable. We promptly canceled our dinner reservation and headed out of the Old Port. With so many wonderful restaurants and shops, the Old Port was always a great draw.

I frequent Boston quite often and have never seen – even during playoff games – parking fees so outrageous!

Many of our favorite restaurants are in the Old Port: Street & Company, Fore Street, Scales and Boones. Paying for a great meal is one thing, but paying the cost of a meal in a fine establishment just to park the car? Sorry, guys, but the cost of parking means I won’t be seeing you any more!

Farewell,

Joe St. Onge
Raymond, N.H.

letter to the editor

