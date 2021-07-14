Acclaimed New York-based chef Akhtar Nawab will partner with Rock Row to oversee Food Hall, poised to open in 2023, according to a news release.

Nawab will manage the 550-seat, 26,000-square-foot venue that will feature 15 menus and seven spirit tasting rooms, mixing artisan dishes with live music and other events.

The facility will feature rotating artists and breweries.

“The Food Hall will have many micro-brewery characteristics and will be inviting to all, whatever your culinary taste may be,” Nawab said in the release.

“Chef Nawab’s extraordinary culinary and design talents will come to life in a food hall experience that will be unlike any other in America,” said Josh Levy, a founding partner at developer Waterstone Properties, the developer behind Rock Row, a 110-acre area featuring restaurants, shops, offices and a concert venue.

Nawab runs Hospitality HQ, which oversees dining projects throughout the U.S. He has worked in acclaimed restaurants such as Gramercy Tavern and Craft in New York, where he received three stars from the New York Times and won the James Beard Foundation’s “Best New Restaurant Award.”

Nawab has received StarChef’s Rising Star Chef Award and earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2018.

In 2019, Nawab opened the innovative Mexican restaurant Otra Vez in New Orleans and Alta Calidad in Brooklyn, according to a press release.

Nawab has also been featured in Food & Wine, Bon Appetit and Eater. He has appeared in Food Network’s “Iron Chef America” and was included in the acclaimed cookbook “Coco: 10 World-Leading Masters Choose 100 Contemporary Chefs.”

He recently released his own cookbook, “Good for You: Bold Flavors with Benefits.”

