OLYMPICS

Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said with the Tokyo Olympics opening in just over a week.

The surging numbers came out on the same day that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a courtesy call in Tokyo on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Suga and Bach have both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics will be “safe and secure” despite the games opening with Tokyo and neighboring prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency.

Tokyo reported 1,149 new cases on Wednesday. This was the highest since 1,184 were reported almost six months ago on Jan. 22. It also marked the 25th straight day that cases were higher than they were a week earlier.

In Hamamatsu, 150 miles southwest of Tokyo, city officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak among staff at a hotel hosting Brazilian Olympic team members for pregames training.

Eight hotel workers have tested positive since Monday, the city said. The Brazilian athletes and coaches, whose rooms are in a separate area from other guests, have all tested negative.

Suga asked Bach to ensure that the Olympics will be safe, particularly for the Japanese public, of which fewer than 20% are fully vaccinated.

SWIMMING: Two Russian swimmers set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics were provisionally suspended for antidoping violations by world governing body FINA.

Alexandr Kudashev and Veronika Popova Andrusenko were suspended based on evidence supplied by the World Anti-Doping Agency, according to FINA. It said the evidence came from WADA’s examination of materials recovered from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, including the lab’s management information system.

Kudashev and Andrusenko were set to compete for the nonfederation Russians. The Russian federation is barred from competing as a country in Tokyo because of ongoing doping issues found by WADA.

MEDAL CEREMONIES: Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

CHINA: China will send 431 athletes to the Tokyo Games as part of a 777-member delegation, its largest at an Olympics outside China, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The team includes 298 female athletes, more than twice the 133 male competitors. They range in age from 14-year-old female diver Quan Hongchan to 52-year-old male equestrian rider Li Zhenqiang, Xinhua said.

HORSE RACING: A New York federal judge nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

In her written ruling, Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon said a prompt postsuspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster.

But she said the racing association “had held no hearing – let alone a prompt one.”

Amon said she concluded that Baffert had established a likelihood that he will prove that the suspension violated the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

She said he also made a “strong showing” that there would be irreparable harm if the suspension was not overturned.

Amon noted that lawyers for the New York Racing Association had argued at a hearing Monday that the public depends on it to ensure races are conducted in a fair and honest manner and to protect the integrity of the sport.

“That may be true, but the public has no interest in having the `integrity of the sport’ enforced by unconstitutional means,” she wrote.

At Monday’s hearing, Henry Greenberg, arguing for the racing association, said the organization acted quickly because the Belmont Stakes, the third prong of horse racing’s Triple Crown, was fast approaching.

The NYRA operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course.

In Baffert’s lawsuit last month seeking to get the suspension lifted, the Hall of Famer contended he was suspended without “any prior notice” and was not told the duration or terms of the suspension or any New York state law or regulation he might have violated.

SOCCER

NWSL: Casey Stoney, who has led Manchester United in the Women’s Super League for three seasons, has been hired as the new head coach of the National Women’s Soccer League’s expansion team in San Diego.

The former standout for England’s national team led Manchester United to a 52-19-6 record during her tenure as coach. The team won the FA Women’s Championship her first season and gained promotion.

FRANCE: Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old Donnarumma starred at Euro 2020 and made decisive saves in the penalty shootout as Italy beat England in the final.

PSG said that Donnarumma has signed a deal until the end of June 2026.

PHILIPPINES: Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his second-division English club Birmingham said.

The 31-year-old Etheridge “is currently receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19,” Birmingham said on its Twitter account.

Etheridge had recently reported back to the Championship squad for preseason training. He made 43 appearances for the Blues last year after three seasons with Cardiff.

COLLEGES

FOOTBLL: Ohio Coach Frank Solich had one of the great second acts in college football history.

After a six-year stint as Tom Osborne’s replacement at Nebraska was deemed good but not good enough, Solich returned to his home state and led a downtrodden Ohio football program to 16 years of unprecedented success.

Solich announced his retirement, stepping away from coaching after a 55-year career because of a health issue he initially thought he could work through.

Solich, 76, called his condition a “rare cardiovascular situation.”

Solich retires as the winningest head coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference with 115 victories. Including his time at Nebraska, his alma mater, Solich is 173-101 as a college coach.

TENNIS

PRAGUE OPEN: Grace Min came from a set down to eliminate seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and advance to the quarterfinals at Prague.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Race leader Tadej Pogacar finished ahead of his rivals and took a major step toward defending his title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees.

The 22-year-old Pogacar made his move with 8.5 kilometers to go on Col de Portet when he powered past previous leader Anthony Perez on his way to victory at 2,215 meters above sea level – the highest stage finish this year.

Jonas Vingegaard stayed on Pogacar’s wheel, with Richard Carapaz close behind but Rigoberto Uran, who was previously second in the general classification, was unable to keep pace and dropped back to fourth overall.

