Community Fair coming up Aug. 21

Plans are shaping up for the New Gloucester Community Fair with the tagline: “Connecting People to Community.” This summertime favorite is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road.

Highlights include the live music of The Salty Dogs Band, playing tunes from the ’50s on up, from 9:30 a.m. through the afternoon.

Kids’ area and attractions will consist of a magician, balloon tying, games, stand-up paddleboard demos, antler-throwing contest and more. Local vendors will be on hand to sell their crafts, and local organizations will be available to furnish information about their activities. Food trucks and civic groups will provide a variety of options for refreshments. Yummy from Down East Dickering and the ladies from Tirdy Works will be hobnobbing with fairgoers.

Admission and parking are free. The fair committee is no longer accepting vendors as the openings have been filled. The committee is in need of volunteers to help out for two-hour shifts.

For more information about the fair, contact Sarah Rodriquez, Parks and Recreation director, at 926-4126 ext. 231 or [email protected]

Open Farm Day

Thompson’s Orchard, 276 Gloucester Hill Road, is a participating member of Maine’s annual Open Farm Day slated for July 25. They will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and most activities are free as well.

Features include live music, tractor rides, story walk, apple facts walk, carnival-style games, prizes, homemade pizza, baked goods, fresh house sorbet and other activities to enjoy while you learn more about the orchard. The event offers wholesome, educational fun for the entire family.

Celebrate Sue Hawkins

Join the library trustees at the gazebo behind the public library at 379 Intervale Road to commemorate Sue Hawkins’ retirement at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Light refreshments will be served.

Chewonki owls of Maine

Three live owls are part a presentation by Chewonki Traveling Natural History Programs, which introduce participants to owls native to Maine and New England. The program is at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the New Gloucester Public Library.

Starting with slides and sounds, attendees will learn the identifying characteristics and calls of each owl. Next, using talons, wings and skulls, participants explore the adaptations of these silent nocturnal hunters. This program ends with an intimate and detailed look at live owls, bringing these creatures of the night into the light.

Call 926-4840 or email [email protected] to register.

Charter Commission public meeting

The Charter Commission invites the public to a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. This is the first chance for citizens to express their views and provide comments to members of the Charter Commission as the commissioners embark on their work of drafting a town charter.

For further information regarding the Charter Commission, visit newgloucester.com.

Seeking yard sale vendors

The New Gloucester AmVets Auxiliary is planning an outdoor yard sale at Post 6 located at 1095 Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31. They are renting tables for $20 each. Money earned goes toward the upkeep and maintenance of the AmVets Hall. Contact Bea at 926-4489 or Joyce at 926-4693.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

