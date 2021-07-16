Festival for new St. Anthony of Padua Parish is July 16-17

Last month it was announced that a canonical merger would take place between St. Anne Church in Gorham, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham and St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook that would establish the new St. Anthony of Padua Parish. In celebration of this coming together of congregations, the new parish will be having an Inaugural St. Anthony Festival on Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Route 302 in Windham.

Things will kick off with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. Friday that will include a blessing of the statue of St. Anthony and a candlelight procession to the outdoor shrine of the saint followed by a reception.

An outdoor festival begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Festivities include an array of foods, crafts, baked goods and raffles. There will also be a yard sale, activities for the kids, a s’mores fire pit and live music. The festival will pause for Mass at 4 p.m. and conclude with a community dinner and reception from 5-8 p.m. Come out, enjoy the fresh air and show your support for this new endeavor.

Red Cross blood drive

There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Windham Veterans Center behind the Hannaford Supermarket in North Windham. If you would like to donate blood, you can make an appointment by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.

Scholarship dinner

The Windham Veterans Center is hosting the Don Rogers Scholarship Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Each year, the American Legion Field-Allen Post provides two $500 scholarships to local graduating seniors. The Don Rogers Scholarship is named for the former post commander as a tribute to his work in the community and in the Windham school system. The evening’s fare will be a traditional bean supper with all the fixings. The cost is $10 per person, with kids under 12 eating for free. In addition, the ALA Auxiliary will host a homemade pie auction during the dinner, and all proceeds will go towards the scholarships. If you won’t be able to attend the dinner but would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund, you can send donations to Post 148 Scholarship, P.O. Box 1776, Windham, ME 04062.

Summer concerts at Dundee Park

The Windham Parks & Recreation department is hosting concerts in Dundee Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in July. If you come after 5 p.m., admission to the park is free. The World Famous Grassroots perform traditional bluegrass classics on July 21, and Country Roads will fill the air with modern country songs by the likes of Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryant on July 28. If you are a senior who would like to attend but have no means of transportation, the Parks & Recreation department can come and pick you up for a $5 fee. For more information, call Parks & Rec at 892-1905.

Windham student awarded scholarship

The Maine Credit Union League and Synergent recently announced that Elliot Jordan of Windham is one of two recipients of their Thomas Gavin Scholarship. Each year, the two organizations award $2,500 scholarships to college-bound students who are the children of their employees. Elliot Jordan is the son of Ben and Michelle Jordan. Ben Jordan is the senior vice president of information technology at Synergent. During his high school career, Elliot Jordan was a member of the Windham Chamber Singers, and he is an inductee of the National Honor Society. He is also an Eagle Scout. This fall, he is bound for St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont. Congratulations and all the best to Jordan as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.

