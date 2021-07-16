Nancy Crowell, Scarborough Public Library director, announced a new library event scheduled for late July — Art on the Lawn, featuring the work of the Library Sketching Group. Art on the Lawn will take place in front of the library at 48 Gorham Road, on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Art on the Lawn will be a fun way to gather and acknowledge the supportive role the Library plays in our arts community. Bring your children! Bring your guests! Bring your shopping bags and get a jump on holiday gifts,” Crowell said.

Drawings, prints, cards, paintings, mobiles posters, and books will be for sale, and it will be possible to meet some of the Sketchers. During the pandemic, a small group of Library Sketchers remained in touch via email and inspired one another to keep creating and sketching. Many of their pandemic creations will be on display and for sale at Art on the Lawn.

The Library Sketching Group will resume meeting in the Library Meeting Room on the second Friday of each month, beginning Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. This event is part of the Library’s Adult Programming series and is free to attend. Basic supplies will be available or participants can bring their own. While there is no instructor per se (this is a drop-in activity), the Sketchers are joined by Michael David Brown, a retired illustrator and Scarborough resident.

For information about Art on the Lawn or about the Library Sketchers, email [email protected] or call 883-4723 option 5.

