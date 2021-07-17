FALMOUTH CC
Stableford — Team: Kevin Riley/Wallace Camp, 88; Jeff Cole/Richard Kennedy, 85; Aidan Boyce/Eric Peters, 83; Ben Welch/Scott Kehoe, 82; Adam Laite/Michael Kennedy, 81; Brian McAlary/Mike Phelps, 80; William Farynaz/Ben Welch (bd), 76; Eric Cooke/Scott Kidder, 70; Alex Jacobs/Michael Graef, 69; Brett Kapteina/Mike Dilworth, 69; Ryan Hiebert/Barry Howgate, 66; Neil Thurlow/Vincent Peppo, 63; Rick Hart/Joshua Hansen, 61. Individual: Jeff Cole, 51; Adam Laite, 47; Scott Kehoe, 46; Aidan Boyce, 46; Wallace Camp, 45; Kevin Riley, 43; Mike Phelps, 41; William Farynaz, 40; Barry Howgate, 40; Brian McAlary, 39; Alex Jacobs, 37; Eric Peters, 37; Scott Kidder, 36; Ben Welch, 36; Brett Kapteina, 36; Eric Cooke, 34; Neil Thurlow, 34; Michael Kennedy, 34; Richard Kennedy, 34; Mike Dilworth, 33; Michael Graef, 32; Rick Hart, 32; Joshua Hansen, 29; Vincent Peppo, 29; Ryan Hiebert, 26.
PORTLAND CC
Member-Guest — Overall Champions: Chris Emmons/Rom Emmons.
Flight 1—Chris Emmons/Rom Emmons, 29 points; Dan Smith/Max Smith, 28.
Flight 2—Chris Piper/Andrew McDowell, 30.5; Tom Ryan/Jake Gehret, 30.
Flight 3—Greg Drapeau/Peter Grasso, 30. Tim McCann/Ed Dickhaut, 28.5.
Flight 4—James Pierce/Steve Shapiro, 31; Kirk Mullen/Cam Mullen, 27.
Flight 5—Roger Routh/Alban Michaud, 31.5; Eric Vogell/Gary LaPierre, 27.
Flight 6—Robert Moore/Peter Chapman, 32; Al Noyes, Jr./Bob DeWitt, 28.
Flight 7—Chris Piasecki/Eric D’Elia, 29; Win Dodge/Richard George, 26.
Flight 8—Bob Harmon/Tim Doyle, 29; Joseph Porta/David Tamulevich, 28.5.
Flight 9—Alex Markakis/Marty Nahigian, 27; Paul DuPerre/Michael DuPerre, 26.5.
Flight 10—Thomas Keefer/Chan Bearce, 28.5; Jim True/Todd Zukowski, 28.
PURPOODOCK
Women’s Member-Member — Champions: Marla LeBlanc/Karen Koulovatos. Runners-Up: Lin Berkowitz/Jackie Vail. Quarterfinalists: Ann Houser/Nancy Field, Bea McGarvey/Peg Hillman.
TODDY BROOK
Dempsey Group: P. Berube/M. Caron/L. Brown/B. Christy, +8; R. Fortino/R. Placey/R. Beaudet/G. North, +3; S. Crowley/J. King/J. Boddy/R. Dipetro, +2.
Skins: S. Crowley, #5; R. Fortino, #10; C. Hawkins, #11; J. King, #13; M. Caron, #17.
WOODLANDS
Women’s Member-Member — (first nine: scramble; second nine: best ball) — Net: Allison Landes/Pam Wichroski, 32-30–62; Anne Lafond/Regina Walsh, 36-29–65; Carolyn Cianchette/Maria Cianchette, 34-34–68; Meghan Seekins/Jamie Smith, 36-32–68; Cecily Whiting/Tina Whalen, 33-35–68; Catherine Keeley/Laurie Hyndman, 37-32–69; Kathi O’Grady/Cindy Maxsimic, 36-33–69; Jacqueline Demeter/Laura Sosnowski, 38-33–71; Terri Messer/Sue Moody, 35-37–72; Jenilee Bryant/Devon Ficker, 40-34–74; Sara Queenan/Emily Jones, 38-36–74; Patricia Lage/Judy Kane, 38-37–75; Carol Sweeney/Peggy Kasilowski, 42-36–78; Paula Silsby/Becky Farnum, 43-37–80.
Pin — 7th hole: Catherine Keeley, 13 feet-5 inches.
