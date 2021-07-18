“Members of our College Club Book Review have all just read ‘Middlemarch,’ a historic novel by a woman (Mary Ann Evans) many years ahead of her time in England, who herself had to pose as a male – George Eliot was her pen name – to get her novels published. (The book was published in 1871.) The situations she portrays bring into perspective the social mores of the fictional village of Middlemarch. The novel dramatizes in so many ways the effect of gender in everyday life, and Eliot beautifully portrays life and social stratum.” – ELIZABETH BODNER, Kennebunk

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. The pandemic in Maine is receding, but if you’re like us, you’re still reading and we want to hear what and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Send questions/comments to the editors.