SANDWICH, England — Collin Morikawa shot a 4-under par 66 on Sunday to capture the 149th British Open golf tournament at Royal St. George’s.

The 24-year-old American, who was one shot off the lead entering the final round, played the last 31 holes of the tournament without a bogey and finished the tournament at 15-under par. It was his second major victory, having won the 2020 PGA Championship in August.

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, who was in the lead after each of the first three rounds, bogeyed three holes on Sunday and finished at 1-over par for the day. He slipped to a tie for third place to finish at 11-under for the tournament.

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. was second at 13-under. Spain’s Jon Rahm, winner of the U.S. Open in June, tied with Oosthuizen at 11-under.

