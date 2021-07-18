BRUNSWICK – Vivian Lebel Wing, of Brunswick, died peaceful in her sleep on July 12, 2021 after a long illness. She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 26, 1926, daughter of Thaddie and Marianna Lebel. She graduated from Brunswick High School and attended the University of Maine in Orono until her marriage to Carlton P. Wing. Later, as a nontraditional student, she enrolled at the University of Southern Maine and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1985 and later a Master’s of Science degree in education in 1987.

During child rearing years, Vivian volunteered at Harrison Lyseth School Library and helped with various PET activities. After completing her education Vivian volunteered at the Family Crisis Office and also as a Court Appointed Special Advocate representing foster-care children in court, this work lasted for over a decade and involved dozens of children. She also had a business as a mental health counselor for a time. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Blackstone Elderly Housing in Falmouth and served two terms as treasurer and secretary. She was a member of the College Club of Portland. She enjoyed many years participating in the Women’s Literary Union activities and served on the finance and investment committees. As chair of the Scholarship Committee she promoted the movement to secure WLU’s monies with the Maine Communities Foundation in order to enable scholarships to continue beyond the closure of the WLU as an organization.

Vivian enrolled in Senior College (OLLI) at the University of Southern Maine from the time of its inception and attended classes for years. She enjoyed time spent with her family as well as tennis, bridge fishing, theater and travel.

Surviving are three children, Christine Wing of Rumford, Michael Wing and his wife Nancy McMahon Wing of Harpswell, and Jeffrey Wing and his wife Nancy Cook Wing of Eugene, Ore.; and a brother, Maurice Lebel of Wells; and five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sister, Connie Dolci of Bellflower.

A graveside service will be scheduled a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to

Falmouth Memorial Library,

5 Lunt Rd.,

Falmouth, ME 04105

or a charity of your choice.

