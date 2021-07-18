Male:

BRENDAN MAILLOUX, Senior-Tennis

SMAA All-Conference, singles first-team

SMAA All-Academic team

Captain

Mailloux enjoyed a senior season to remember, one which saw him emerge as one of the state’s top singles players.

Mailloux came to Portland from Massachusetts for his sophomore year and played third singles. After missing out on his junior season due to COVID, really turned heads as a senior, moving into the No. 1 singles spot.

Mailloux, who also ran cross country in high school, helped the Bulldogs beat powerhouse Falmouth for the first time, lost just two matches all season and led Portland to a 11-1 record, the third time in four seasons that the Bulldogs managed to post such a gaudy mark. Portland made it to the Class A South semifinals before falling to Thornton Academy.

At the singles state tournament, Mailloux, despite being ranked seventh, made it all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion George Cutone of Kennebunk.

Mailloux is planning to attend American University in Washington, D.C.

Brendan Mailloux, Portland’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, excelled whether it was as an individual or with his team. He helped the Bulldogs enjoy a truly special campaign.

Coach Gavin Glider’s comment: “Brendan is an exceptionally hard worker who put forth a diligent effort during the pandemic to greatly improve his tennis. He has a brilliant mind and is able to understand the tactical advantages that he has on court and put them into winning.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Donnie Tocci (baseball)

2018 Aaron Hoekstra (lacrosse)

2017 Jake Knop (baseball)

2016 Dan Marzilli (baseball)

2015 Ryan Ruhlin (baseball)

2014 Jonathan Bobe (track)

2013 Caleb Fraser (baseball)

2012 Ryan Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

2011 Ryan Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

2010 Caleb Kenney (lacrosse)

2009 K.R. Jurgelevich (lacrosse)

2008 Brian Furey (baseball)

2007 Sam McAdam (lacrosse)

2006 Joe Fessenden (baseball)

2005 Peter Sengelmann (lacrosse)

2004 Jake Schuit (lacrosse)

Female:

SAMIRA DOIRON, Senior-Lacrosse

SMAA All-Conference, first-team

Senior All-Star

Team MVP

Doiron was a superb last line of defense for the Bulldogs, capping her strong career with a terrific senior season.

Doiron stepped into goal as a sophomore and made an immediate impact, earning All-Conference honorable mention. She missed out on her junior season due to COVID, but stood tall this spring, stopping 52 percent of the shots she saw.

As important as the saves she made were the many times she encouraged her teammates and gave them confidence that she would hold the opposition at bay.

Samira Doiron, Portland’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, showed poise and leadership and was at her best in the biggest moments this season.

Coach Beth Broderick’s comment: “Samira had a phenomenal season, again. She competed against the top scoring units in Class A, making the big plays at times and also doing the hard and steady work of staying in front of a ball that seems to keep coming at you. We were a young program on the field this year and could have struggled greatly with the schedule we played. Samira’s positive attitude and tenacity contributed greatly to the tone of our play. As steady as Samira is in the cage, she’s equally lighthearted outside of it and we counted on those fun moments together as well. Sam is a great teacher for the goalies, and I know we will miss the natural athleticism and commitment to learning that she brought to her game every day.”

Previous winners:

2020 No season

2019 Annika More (lacrosse)

2018 Lauren Paradise (tennis)

2017 Jess Brown (softball)

2016 Jess Brown (softball)

2015 Margot Andreasen (tennis)

2014 Annette Denekas (tennis)

2013 Annette Denekas (tennis)

2012 Drew Barry (lacrosse)

2011 Drew Barry (lacrosse)

2010 Mary Moran (tennis)

2009 Maggie Swann (tennis)

2008 Liz Mosley (lacrosse)

2007 Jasmine Powell (track)

2006 Katie Hutchins (softball)

2005 Kelly Flaherty (lacrosse)

2004 Lily Anderson (lacrosse)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: