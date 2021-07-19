Waterville hitter Maxwell Cornforth, right, is greeted by teammates at home after he slugged a solo home run during an 11U Cal Ripken New England regional tournament game Monday at Little Wrigley Field in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

WATERVILLE — Three Maine teams are competing in the 11U Cal Ripken New England regional this week.

Waterville, the host team, joins state champ Andy Valley and state runnerup Brunswick in the field.

Little Wrigley Field is hosting the tournament.

Pool play began over the weekend, with the single elimination portion of the tournament set to begin this week.

